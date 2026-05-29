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Dad Admits Wishing Kids 'Good Morning' Before Gunning Them Down In Bed, Killing His 17-Year-Old Son

A 44-year-old father has admitted to wishing his children 'Good morning' before gunning them down in bed before school in Michigan, America. Jeffrey Smerer ended up killing his 17-year-old son, following which he slit his wrists in a failed attempt to commit suicide.

Nidhi Sinha
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Dad Admits Wishing Kids 'Good Morning' Before Gunning Them Down In Bed, Killing His 17-Year-Old Son
Dad Admits Wishing Kids 'Good Morning' Before Gunning Them Down In Bed, Killing His 17-Year-Old Son | Image: GoFundMe

Michigan: A 44-year-old father has admitted killing his 17-year-old son and injuring his two other children since he was allegedly 'stressed' about a court appearance over a case of an indecent exposure incident in Michigan, America. Notably, he wished his children 'Good morning' before gunning them down in bed before school. He then attempted to take his own life.

The incident took place in September 2025.

Jeffrey Smerer is said to have shot his 17-year-old shon Kayleb Smerer and injured his two other sons, 12-year-old Kinzley and 13-year-old Bentley in bed.

After launching terror on his kids, Jeffrey allegedly slit his write and took medication in a suicide attempt. However, he managed to survive.

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As per the police, Jeffrey had been planning to attack his children since one week.

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Also Read- 'Get The F**K Out Of My Country, We Don't Want You Here': Video Of Indian Couple Being Racially Attacked In America Goes Viral

Published By:
 Nidhi Sinha
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