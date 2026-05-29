Dad Admits Wishing Kids 'Good Morning' Before Gunning Them Down In Bed, Killing His 17-Year-Old Son

Michigan: A 44-year-old father has admitted killing his 17-year-old son and injuring his two other children since he was allegedly 'stressed' about a court appearance over a case of an indecent exposure incident in Michigan, America. Notably, he wished his children 'Good morning' before gunning them down in bed before school. He then attempted to take his own life.

The incident took place in September 2025.

Jeffrey Smerer is said to have shot his 17-year-old shon Kayleb Smerer and injured his two other sons, 12-year-old Kinzley and 13-year-old Bentley in bed.

After launching terror on his kids, Jeffrey allegedly slit his write and took medication in a suicide attempt. However, he managed to survive.

Advertisement

As per the police, Jeffrey had been planning to attack his children since one week.