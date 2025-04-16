Dallas Shooting: Students Scramble Out to Save Themselves After Man Opens Fire at High School, 4 Injured in Gunfire | VIDEO

Dallas: Four teen students have been injured and are undergoing treatment after a man opened fire in a high school in Dallas, US. No deaths have been reported and the suspect has been identified, however, he is yet to be arrested.

Dallas Shooting: 4 Students of Wilmer-Hutchings High School Injured in Gunfire

A shooting incident at a Dallas high school on Tuesday left four male students injured and prompted deployment of several police officers at the crime scene. According to Dallas Fire-Rescue, three of the students sustained gunshot wounds, while the fourth suffered a lower-body injury unrelated to gunfire. Emergency units responded to Wilmer-Hutchins High School shortly after 1 pm.

All four students were transported to local hospitals, with their conditions ranging from serious to non-life-threatening. The victims of the shooting were between 15 and 18 years old, while the age of the student with a musculoskeletal injury remains unknown.

Dallas High School Shooting: Video Shows Students Scrambling Out, Suspect Identified by Police

Authorities stated that a suspect had been identified, but no arrest had been made at the time. Christina Smith, the assistant police chief for the Dallas Independent School District, stated that the gun used was not brought onto campus during the school's standard entry procedures. She emphasized that the incident did not result from any shortcomings in staff performance, existing safety protocols, or the security equipment in use. However, she declined to provide further details on the matter.