Damp Homes, Slippery Floors, Muggy Weather as Hong Kong Wakes to 100% Humidity

The Hongkongers on Tuesday woke up to damp homes and slippery floors as the city marked the relative humidity at 100% with temperature expected to fall to as low as 16 degrees Celsius (60.8 Fahrenheit) this week. The cities recorded the visibility at 1,000 to 2,000 metres [3,280 to 6,560 feet] with residents taking to social media to share their dampened buildings and leaky ceilings.

Water droplets settle on surfaces of ceilings and walls

Dramatic images showed the water droplets forming on the surfaces of ceilings and walls. Water was seen settled in corridors and lift lobbies as well as balconies. The humidity shot to 100% as the strong northeast monsoon arrived in China. “Under the influence of a southerly airstream, the weather is very humid today. The visibility in the morning was only around 1,000 to 2,000 metres [3,280 to 6,560 feet],” Dr Ng Yin-lam, a scientific officer at the Hong Kong Observatory was quoted as saying by the SCMP.

“The temperature has become warmer, reaching 22 and 23 degrees Celsius in most parts of the territory as of 6 am, which is four to five degrees higher than yesterday,” he added.

Hong Kong witnesses 100% humidity. (AP)

According to the weather forecasters, the temperature is expected to reach 16 and 20 degrees, slightly warmed by the end of the week. As per the report, the upper-air disturbance brought muggy weather in Guangdong province. In several areas in Hong Kong cold weather warning was activated amid the chilly gusts of winds. The minimum temperatures have been expected to fall to as low as 12 degrees Celsius (53.6 Fahrenheit) in some places. “The weather will be cold with a few rain patches over the coast of southern China in the next couple of days,” the paper quoted a spokesman of the Hong Kong Observatory as saying. The agency warned the people who work outdoor to take precaution.