'Dancing Politician' Steals The Show As He Breaks Into Impromptu Air-Guitar Dance At Hungary PM's Swearing-In Ceremony | VIDEO

Budapest: Hungary witnessed a historic transfer of power on Saturday as Peter Magyar was sworn in as the Prime Minister, ending Viktor Orbán's 16-year rule. Yet it was another politician at the swearing-in ceremony who stole the limelight.

Zsolt Hegedus, who is set to become the Health Minister of Hungary, stole the show as he broke into an impromptu energetic dance at the ceremony.

Hegedus, who is an ortopaedic surgeon, is famous as the 'dancing politician' as he earlier also went viral for breaking into a celebratory dance to celebrate the end of Orban's autocratic rule after Tisza won the elections.

On Saturday, thousands of supporters gathered to witness Peter Magyar be sworn in as the new Prime Minister, Hegedus repeated his performance, breaking into an air-guitar dance at the steps of the Hungarian Parliament. Peter Magyar was seen clapping as Hegedus showed off his dance moves on the historical day.

Advertisement

His infectious performance was soon joined by other politicians.

Zsolt Hegedus has become the public face of the new, unconventional era in Hungarian politics.

Advertisement

Sharing the video on social media, an X user wrote, “No, this isn’t AI, this is the newly inaugurated government of Hungary. The first thing they did was raise the EU flag over the Hungarian Parliament.” A netizen commented, “Never been so cool to be Hungarian.”

Another comment under the video read, “That’s the guy that danced the night he won. He’s so cool."