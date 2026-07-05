Dangerous Storms Prompt US Secret Service To Evacuate National Mall Ahead of Trump's Independence Day Address

Washington: U.S. President Donald Trump was due to mark the country's 250th anniversary on Saturday with a political rally on a fenced-off National ​Mall in Washington, though summer thunderstorms threatened to disrupt the event at least temporarily.

As a line of storms rolled into the region ‌on Saturday night, authorities ordered a crowd that had assembled on the Mall to evacuate the exposed area and shelter nearby. The U.S. Secret Service said it was not letting any more people through security checkpoints.

It was not immediately clear whether that would affect Trump's 10 p.m. ET (0200 Sunday GMT) appearance, which he has billed as "the most spectacular ​TRUMP RALLY of them all." Freedom 250, the group organizing the event, said public safety officials were monitoring weather conditions.

Visitors had ​waited hours to get into the event, contending with stepped-up security and temperatures that reached 102 degrees Fahrenheit (39 degrees ⁠Celsius). The record-breaking heat wave forced the cancellation of several parades and other events in the area.

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"It's just part of the deal I signed up for," ​said Glen Solander, 60, a software engineer visiting from Sioux Falls, South Dakota, as he waited at a security checkpoint on Saturday afternoon.

White Nationalist Group Arrives

Other ​visitors included the white nationalist organization Patriot Front. The group posted on social media that it had arrived in the capital, and hundreds of people wearing the group's outfits traveled to the city on Metro trains serving the District of Columbia region. Local police said they had not received any reports of violence.

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Past U.S. presidents have generally avoided ​in-person appearances at July 4 celebrations, but Trump has blurred the line between official commemoration and campaign-style politics.

The Trump administration's Freedom 250 group has largely ​sidelined a nonpartisan body set up in 2016 to handle the 250th anniversary and has fenced off much of the 1.5-mile (2.4-km) National Mall for a "Great American State Fair" ‌featuring attractions ⁠such as a Ferris wheel alongside displays by conservative groups and defense contractors.

Freedom 250 says the fair aims to showcase the people and innovations that make the U.S. "the greatest nation on Earth."

Several Democratic-led states declined to send delegations, and many performers scheduled to appear dropped out, citing concerns about partisanship. Trump opened the event with a rally on June 24.

Crowds were sparse at first but have swelled in recent days, forcing visitors to wait in entrance lines that ​stretched several blocks. Gift shops and ​restaurants at the Smithsonian Institution museums ⁠near the event reported near-record sales on Friday, said Frank DiGiovine, a Smithsonian executive.

Other activities with Freedom 250 branding include a faith rally featuring mostly conservative Christian speakers, and multiple sports events, including a card of mixed martial arts bouts on ​the White House grounds for Trump's 80th birthday on June 14. An IndyCar race in Washington is scheduled for ​August.

The Freedom 250 ⁠organization also sponsored "Freedom Trucks" that critics say paint an overly religious version of American history and gloss over issues such as slavery and racial injustice.

A Reuters/Ipsos poll found that a majority of Americans, including three-quarters of Democrats and half of Republicans, think the events celebrating the country's 250th anniversary have grown too political.