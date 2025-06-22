‘Dangerous Turning Point’: China’s CGTN Sounds Alarm Over US Strikes on Iran’s Nuke Sites

Israel-Iran Conflict: China condemned the US airstrikes through its state media CGTN, warning Washington may be repeating the past strategic mistakes. CGTN, the foreign-language arm of China's national broadcaster, described the US action as “a dangerous turning point.”

"History has repeatedly shown that military interventions in the Middle East often produce unintended consequences, including prolonged conflicts and regional destabilization," the statement added referring to the 2003 Iraq war.

It stated that a methodical, diplomatic approach favouring discussion over armed conflict provides the best hope for Middle Eastern security.

Previously, China accused President Trump of "pouring oil" on the Israeli-Iran conflict. Days later, President Xi Jinping encouraged all sides, "especially Israel," to "cease hostilities," according to official media.

The United States destroyed three nuclear sites in Iran, taking a dramatic turn in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran.

Late on Saturday, President Donald Trump said the US raids "obliterated" Iranian sites in Fordow, Isfahan, and Natanz, threatening future strikes to erase the country's nuclear enrichment capabilities if Tehran "does not make peace".

Iran confirmed the strikes and claimed that its employees at the nuclear sites had been evacuated beforehand.

The US strikes came more than a week after Israel launched a military assault against Iran, which replied with missile attacks that claimed hundreds of lives on both sides.

Will China Intervene The Iran-Israel War?

Meanwhile, the question escalates will China enter the war to take the global administration in hand. For China, regional stability is about more than just global peace; it is also about defending essential interests.

Iran is a significant energy provider and partner in China's Belt and Road Initiative. A full-fledged regional conflict would jeopardize Chinese investments and disrupt crucial energy flows, thus endangering Beijing's economic and strategic goals. By establishing itself as a mediator, China can protect its interests, retain ties with Iran, and emerge as a key role in determining the region's future, all without being pushed into military conflict.

More broadly, a diplomatic intervention provides China with a unique opportunity to demonstrate global leadership. Beijing might use this opportunity to strengthen its reputation as a responsible and mature global power. China can increase its reputation in the Global South and Islamic world by presenting itself as a responsible stakeholder aiming to prevent additional bloodshed and instability.