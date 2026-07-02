Daredevil Couple Passionately Kiss In Public After Court Appearance For Climbing 102-Storey Empire State Building For Marriage Proposal

New York: Daredevil Russian influencers Angela Nikolau and Ivan Kuznetsov, who scaled the 102-storey Empire State Building, were released under supervision after appearing in a New York court. They shared a passionate kiss in public after their court appearance.

The couple, who are in their early 30s, were seen smiling as they walked hand-in-hand after appearing in court. Kuznetsov told reporters, “We love New York."

Notably, the couple were the subject of 2024 Netflix documentary Skywalkers: A Love Story.

Angela Nikolau and Ivan Kuznetsov departing from court | Image: Reuters

The two face multiple felony charges, including reckless endangerment and burglary, after allegedly reaching the building’s spire and broadcast antenna.

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‘It Was A Message Of Love’

Angela Nikolau and Ivan Kuznetsov departing from court | Image: Reuters

The couple's attorney Jason Krinsky stated that the couple was trying to send a message by their stunt of climbing the Empire State Building. He added, “As far as what I've seen, and I'm sure you have all seen, It was a message of love. You know, that's a nice thing.”

The Insane Stunt

The daredevil couple scaled the Empire State Building’s antenna on Wednesday and unfurled a banner about “the power of love” and peace.

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A helicopter video showed the couple dressed in black and wearing masks as they balanced on a narrow ledge. The banner unfurled by them at the height of 1,454 feet read, “When the power of love beats the love of power the world knows peace.”

Kuznetsov proposing to Angela

Kuznetsov then got down on one knee and presented a ring to Angela. They were they seen kissing as they stayed at the top for 10 minutes before being arrested.

The engagement ring

Investigators said the couple appeared to have broken through a security door to access the floor which leads to the antenna area.