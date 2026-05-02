'Darling...Goodnight Brother, Let's Go To Bed': Trump Mocks Muslim Rep Ilhan Omar, Says 'She Married Her Brother'

Washington DC: US President Donald Trump has landed himself in another controversy, this time for mocking a Muslim Democratic leader, who is the Representative for Minnesota district. While giving a speech in Florida, Trump launched a verbal attack on Ilhan Omar, calling her "phony", "despicable" and claiming that she married her brother.

'Somalia- Horrible Place'

During the event in Florida, Trump, staying true to his style, launched an exaggerated attack on immigrants, this time ranting about Somalia and Somali immigrants in America.

He called the East African country a "filthy", "dirty" and "disgusting" place.

The US President said, “All they do is run around shooting each other. It's filthy dirty, disgusting dirty. It's a horrible place. They come here…and Ilhan Omar…you ever hear of her? She heads it.”

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"And think of it. They have nothing but crime, poverty, pollution. Everything is horrible over there. Nothing good. They say it's the worst country anywhere in the world. We got some beauties out there, but it's the worst. And then she comes here and she tells us how to run the United States of America," he added.

‘Get The Hell Out’

Calling Ilhan Omar “phony” and shockingly asking her to “get the hell out” of America, Trump said, “She says, 'The Constitution gives me certain rights. It gives me certain rights and I demand that I be given these rights.' Get the hell out."

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‘She Married Her Brother’

Trump claimed that Omar married her brother to “come in”, adding, “I believe she married her brother, which is totally illegal."

Though he acknowledged that Omar and her husband make a “lovely couple”, Trump said that “it's a little bit on the illegal side”.

Continuing his rant, Trump mimicked an imaginary scenario of Omar telling her husband, “Darling. I love you very much. Goodnight, brother. Let's go to bed.”

‘He Humiliated Himself’: Ilhan Omar