'Sorry Darling, It's Not Going To Work Out...': Trump Tells Wife Melania About Their Marriage On Live TV | VIDEO

Washington DC: US President Donald Trump cracked a highly unappetizing joke about his marriage with Melania Trump on live TV. Notably, the joke was made while he was in the middle of a speech meant to welcome UK's King Charles to the White House on Tuesday.

A video of the incident showed Trump addressing a crowd, including King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla, in a televised speech when he started talking about his mother Mary Anne Trump, who was born in Scotland.

"She came to America at 19, met my incredible father, we loved him so much, we all loved him, we loved her, we loved him: Fred. And, they were married for 63 years," Trump said.

Trump's wife, First Lady Melania Trump, was sitting behind him when he was making the speech.

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Appreciating the marriage of his parents, Fred and Mary Anne Trump, Trump turned back to Melania and told her, "And, uh, excuse me, if you don't mind, that's a record we won't be able to match, darling...I'm sorry, it's just not going to work out that way. We'll do well, but we're not going to do that well."

Jimmy Kimmel's 'Widow' Joke

Notably, Trump's joke addressing the age gap between Melania and him comes just days after TV host and comedian Jimmy Kimmel cracked the 'widow' joke, targeting the couple.

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