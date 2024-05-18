Advertisement

Imagine a wedding that feels like stepping into a fairytale. For British Champion race car driver Darren Leung and his bride Lucy Clayton, this dream became a reality at the igloo village above Zermatt in Switzerland. Their enchanting celebration at the Grand Hotel Zermatterhof, perched 2,222 meters above sea level, has taken social media by storm, captivating viewers with its breathtaking beauty.

Shared by the Instagram user Lebanese Weddings on April 16, footage from the nuptials has mesmerized social media users and wedding guests alike. The most jaw-dropping moment of the event was the bride’s entrance, emerging from a snow cube. The sophisticated celebration featured live music, a flying bird-like performer, drinks encased in ice cubes, performances by violinists dressed as snow angels, and a pathway of glassy snow adorned with white roses, making every detail perfect.

Advertisement

The Instagram post, shared with the caption, “Brrrr-ing on the wedding adventure. This wedding in Zermatt had it all: a backdrop that took our breath away, entertainment that left us in awe, and a bride who emerged from a snow cube to steal the show!” showcases the magical atmosphere of the wedding.

Needless to say, the dreamy wedding arrangement grabbed the attention of people worldwide. Viewers were astounded by the arrangements and expressed their desire to replicate such a magical experience for their own weddings.

Reacting to the picture carousel, a user said, “Oh wow, definitely a unique setting! Very creative and beautiful! Love this page!”

Advertisement

“What a wonderful beauty. Congratulations to the most beautiful wedding couple, Snow White. This is very beautiful,” added another.

Congratulating the newlywed couple, a user commented, “Beautiful. OMG, no words to say how beautiful this wedding is—very nice and different style!! Congratulations to the bride and groom. Many years together to celebrate.”

Advertisement

“That’s a fantasy I would have never thought I would see in real life, love it,” expressed an individual. Expressing the desire to do something similar, an Instagram user wrote, “My future wedding plans.” “Stunning. Beyond imagination, a completely different style bravo,” a user mentioned.

During a conversation with the media outlet People, the wedding planner Narvel said, “Our goal is to leave our audience utterly spellbound, prompting them to wonder, ‘How is this even possible?’ We are that company that loves to take on extraordinary projects. It’s the challenge of achieving the seemingly impossible that truly excites me. Finding equilibrium is key—not to shock but to captivate, and bring them to a standstill.”

Advertisement

Discussing the various challenges they faced while planning for Darren Leung and Lucy Clayton’s special day, Narvel added, “Despite facing challenges like storms, setbacks, and strokes of misfortune, our team remained unwavering, united, and focused on doing whatever was necessary. As the evening reception commenced, I knew in my heart that this wedding would captivate audiences far and wide.”

