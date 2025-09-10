Day 3 of Nepal's Political Crisis: Oli Resigns, Parliament Set Ablaze – Timeline Explained

Nepal is burning. What started as a public fury over the social media ban in Nepal has now grown into a full-fledged political and security crisis in the nation. Prime Minister K.P.Sharma Oli resigned after being subjected to violent street protests. Angry protestors took to the streets, chanting loud slogans, ransacking government buildings and pelting stones. Here is a clear breakdown of what has transpired so far.

How it all began- Day One

Nepal's government last week directed 26 popular social media sites like Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp to be banned in the country. The government cited that the apps had not registered with the authorities and were being abused for spreading fake news, scams, and hate speech. The government took this decision after these companies failed to register by the given deadline.

But to millions of young Nepalis, these apps are daily lifelines for work, small enterprises, news and entertainment. The ban was perceived as an assault on free speech. Young people, particularly Gen Z, took to the streets in fury.

The social media plan played only as a catalyst, as the protestors also expressed their dissatisfaction over the corruption and nepotism in the country.

On day one, the protests began peacefully in Kathmandu but quickly turned violent. Demonstrators clashed with police, resulting in at least 19 deaths and more than 200 injuries. Curfews were announced in major cities.

Parliament Torched, Kathmandu Simmers- Day Two

On the second day of the protest, the unrest spread outside the capital. Protesters vandalised government offices, set fire to political leaders’ homes, and even attacked the Parliament building. Oli’s own residence was torched, though he was not inside.

Events in the day reflected how much the crisis had heightened. PM Oli requested an all-party meeting at around 6 PM local time on Tuesday, appealing to talk. But even while making the call, protesters stormed former PM Sher Bahadur Deuba's home and hurt him and his wife, Foreign Minister Arzu Rana.

Helicopters of the Army evacuated ministers and top officials from their residence in Bhaisepati following attacks by mobs on their houses. Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu was closed, all flights were suspended.

Widespread arson was reported. The Parliament house in New Baneshwor was stormed, while demonstrators ransacked the Supreme Court and Attorney General's office and torched the buildings.

The wife of former PM Jhalanath Khanal, who was inside her burning residence, died due to burn injuries. The country was shocked by the incident.

As panic mounted, Oli resigned. Immediately afterwards, President Ram Chandra Paudel also resigned, intensifying the leadership crisis. The Army made a public call for peace and political discussions.

The Situation at the Border

On the Indian side, the security has been bolstered at the Indo-Nepal border in West Bengal's Panitanki. Indian officials affirmed they have closed cross-border movement for the time being. The authorities inform that additional forces from Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) have been deployed at 22 outposts along the border. Drone cameras and CCTV are being used for surveillance on the border.

The Watershed – Day 3