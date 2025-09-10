Kathmandu on Fire: Fresh Drone Footage Shows 120-Year-Old Asia’s Largest Palace Nepal Singha Durbar Reduced to Flames | Video

Nepal, the Land of Truth, is burning. Hundreds of young Nepalis have taken to the streets, flouting curfews and demanding an end to corruption, nepotism, and political arrogance in the country. The angry citizens stormed the key national buildings and ransacked the property. New videos emerging from Kathmandu show flames swallowing the Singha Durbar, also known as the Lion’s Palace, a 120-year-old structure and the largest palace in Asia. Built in 1903 as the official residence of Nepal’s Prime Minister, the historic building served as the seat of the government. Now, it stands gutted, looted, and burning.

The palace fire is part of a much larger unrest growing in Nepal. Protests that began over a controversial social media ban have now turned into a nationwide movement led by the young countrymen who claim they've had enough of corruption and nepotism in the country. They now demand an immediate end to this by taking matters into their own hands. The demonstrators broke through curfews and stormed government buildings, including the Parliament building. Once inside, they vandalised property, set offices ablaze, and chanted slogans for change. The videos show Nepal's Parliament engulfed in flames with thick smoke bellowing into the sky.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli resigned after days of violent clashes left at least 19 people dead and more than 200 injured. The resignation of Oli sparked a wave of jubilation amongst the protesters, who saw it as a pivotal moment in their fight against the government. Protestors were seen celebrating on the streets, but it did little to calm the fury. Protesters say they will not stop until those responsible for the deaths are punished and a new, transparent government is formed.

Former Prime Minister Sher Bahadur and wife Arzu Rana Deuba in Picture

The demonstrations were sparked last week after the Oli government banned 26 social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, YouTube, and X. Though the ban was rolled back after widespread backlash, the damage was done. Young Nepalis, already frustrated with years of joblessness, corruption scandals, and political instability, turned the ban into a rallying point for deeper grievances. At least 22 people have been killed and more than 200 are injured as Nepal witnesses one of its worst public protests of all time.

Curfews have been imposed across Kathmandu, Pokhara, and other cities, but the orders are being openly defied. The army has airlifted ministers and officials from their homes to military barracks as mobs vandalise and torch the residences of political leaders. The army rule has been imposed in the country.