Day Before Islamabad Talks, Trump Calls Up Netanyahu, Asks Him To Scale Down Lebanon Strikes. He Agrees

Washington: Hours before Iran and US sit at the high table to negotiate a lasting deal in the Middle East, United States President Donald Trump called up his ally Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to scale down its military operations in southern Lebanon.

The two leaders reportedly held a telephonic conversation on Wednesday, with Trump asking Netanyahu to avoid any heightened strikes that may derail the negotiations between Tehran and Washington. Tel Aviv reportedly agreed "to be a helpful partner". However, both Israel and the US has categorically stated that Lebanon is not part of the ceasefire framework.

The discussion followed an earlier public declaration by Netanyahu on the same day, in which he reiterated that he is going to continue striking Lebanon with full force. This fuelled regional anxieties, especially with Iranian officials threatening to walk out of the ceasefire agreement.

Netanyahu Says Ready For Talks with Lebanon

Amid escalating tensions, Netanyahu said that Lebanon had repeatedly sought direct negotiations. “Following repeated requests from Lebanon for direct talks, I instructed the cabinet yesterday to begin negotiations with Lebanon as soon as possible,” he said. He added that the proposed discussions would centre on disarming Hezbollah and paving the way for more stable relations between the two countries.

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Netanyahu also welcomed remarks made earlier in the day by Nawaf Salam, stating that Israel supports “the Lebanese Prime Minister’s call today to demilitarise Beirut.”

Lebanon To File Complaint At UN

In the meantime, Lebanon has decided to file a complaint at the United Nations following intensified Israeli strikes. Prime Minister Nawaf Salam announced the move on Thursday after attacks a day earlier reportedly killed over 200 people, according to The Associated Press.

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