Who is Ali Yusuf Harshi? Hezbollah Chief’s Nephew Killed In Israeli Strike In Southern Lebanon

Beirut: Hezbollah chief Naim Qassem's personal adviser Ali Yusuf Harshi was eliminated by Israel Defense Forces (IDF) during Israeli airstrikes in Beirut. “Yesterday, the IDF struck in the Beirut area and eliminated Ali Yusuf Harshi, the personal secretary and nephew of Hezbollah Secretary-General Naim Qassem,” the Israeli military said.

Harshi was killed in an airstrike in the Tallet Khayat district of Beirut, which is located beyond the Hezbollah-controlled Dahiyeh suburb, reports indicate.

Who is Ali Yusuf Harshi?

Harshi played a key role in managing and securing Iran-backed Hezbollah’s chief Naim Qassem's office, thereby making him a key figure in the terrorist outfit. He was responsible for office security and administrative management. Harshi's elimination dealt a huge blow to Hezbollah’s operational structure.

“In response to the enemy’s violation of the ceasefire agreement, Hezbollah targeted the Israeli kibbutz of Manara near the border with Lebanon with a rocket barrage early Thursday,” the militant outfit said in a statement, mentioning the strikes as its “right” to respond to Israeli actions across Beirut.

Advertisement

What Has IDF Stated?

The IDF said that it struck two “central” Litani River crossings overnight that the Hezbollah were reportedly using to transfer “thousands of weapons, rockets, and launchers” into south Lebanon. The IDF eliminated 10 weapon depots, rocket launchers, and the Hezbollah headquarters in southern Lebanon.

According to an AP report, Israel is pushing deep into the southern part of Lebanon in its campaign against Hezbollah, the militant force that has exercised de facto control over much of Lebanon’s Shiite community for a long time.

Advertisement

Days Of Mourning