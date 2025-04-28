Deadly Blast Rocks Pakistan's South Waziristan, Leaving 7 Dead And 17 Injured

Waziristan: A powerful explosion struck a peace committee office in Pakistan's South Waziristan region on Monday, killing at least 7 people and injuring over 17 others. The blast, which occurred near Wana Bazaar, caused a portion of the building to collapse, trapping several people under the rubble. According to reports, the blast occurred during a meeting of a local peace committee, which was aimed at promoting peace and stability in the region. The meeting was attended by several local leaders and community members, who were discussing ways to counter militancy and extremism in the area.

According to police officer Usman Wazir, the explosion was powerful enough to cause huge damage to the building. "The blast was so powerful that it caused a portion of the building to collapse, trapping several people under the rubble," Wazir said. Rescue teams were quickly dispatched to the scene, and they worked tirelessly to rescue those trapped under the debris.

The injured were rushed to nearby hospitals, where they are receiving medical treatment. The condition of several injured is reported to be critical, and there are fears that the death toll could rise further.

The investigation into the blast is ongoing, and authorities are working to determine who was behind the attack. "It is not clear who was behind the attack, and we are investigating all possible leads," Wazir said. Security agencies have cordoned off the area and are conducting a thorough search operation to gather evidence and identify the perpetrators.

The attack has been strongly condemned by local leaders and community members, who have expressed outrage and grief over the loss of life. "This attack is a cowardly act of terrorism, and we condemn it in the strongest possible terms," said a local leader. He added, "We demand that the authorities take immediate action to apprehend those responsible for this heinous crime."