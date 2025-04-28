NIA Court Extends Custody Of 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack Plotter Tahawwur Rana By 12 Days

New Delhi: The NIA Court on Monday has extended the custody of Tahawwur Rana, the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack plotter, by 12 days after his earlier 18-day custody ended. The National Investigation Agency sought the extension of custody of Rana citing non-cooperation during the interrogation. Rana, a Pakistani-American, has been accused of providing support to the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist organization, which was responsible for the attacks that killed 166 people.

The 26/11 attacks were a watershed moment in India's history, leaving an indelible mark on the nation's psyche. The coordinated attacks on various locations in Mumbai, including the iconic Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, shocked the world and raised questions about the security apparatus' ability to prevent such atrocities. As the investigation into the attacks progressed, it became clear that the plot had been hatched in Pakistan, with LeT operatives playing a crucial role in the planning and execution of the attacks.

Rana's Role In Mumbai Terror Attack

Tahawwur Rana, a childhood friend of David Headley, a key conspirator in the 26/11 attacks, has been accused of providing support to LeT and helping Headley in his reconnaissance missions in India. According to the NIA, Rana had knowledge of the plot to attack Mumbai and provided assistance to Headley, who was working closely with LeT operatives. The agency has been investigating Rana's role in the attacks and has been gathering evidence to build a strong case against him.

The extension of Rana's custody by 12 days will allow the NIA to further interrogate him and gather more evidence. The agency has been working tirelessly to unravel the conspiracy behind the 26/11 attacks and bring those responsible to justice. Rana's custody extension is a significant step in this direction, and it is expected that the NIA will use this time to confront Rana with new evidence and try to get him to reveal more about his involvement in the plot.

Investigation And Trial

The NIA has been investigating Rana's role in the 26/11 attacks for several years. In 2011, Rana was convicted in a Chicago court for providing material support to LeT and for his role in the Denmark terror plot. However, he was acquitted of charges related to the 26/11 attacks. The NIA had sought his extradition to India to face charges related to the Mumbai attacks.

Rana's trial in India is expected to be a closely watched affair, with many expecting it to shed new light on the 26/11 attacks and the role of LeT operatives in the plot. The NIA has been building a strong case against Rana, and it is expected that the agency will present new evidence during the trial.

The 26/11 attacks had a profound impact on India, leading to a significant shift in the country's counter-terrorism policies. The attacks also led to a deterioration in India-Pakistan relations, with India accusing Pakistan of harboring terrorists. The attacks also raised questions about the security apparatus' ability to prevent such atrocities and led to a major overhaul of the country's security agencies.