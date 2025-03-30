Operation Brahma: India Sends 80-Member NDRF Team, Field Hospital Units to Myanmar As Earthquake Death Toll Mounts to 1,644

Naypyidaw: The 7.7 magnitude earthquake in Myanmar and the many aftershocks that followed, are considered to be one of the deadliest in the history of the country. So far, the quake has claimed 1,644 lives but the death toll is expected to go up as desperate search for survivors continues. India, being the first responder, has been sending relief materials including an NDRF team and a field hospital unit.

Operation Brahma: First Responder India Sends 80-Member NDRF Team, Field Hospital Unit and More

India became the first nation to deploy rescue personnel to Myanmar following a devastating 7.7 magnitude earthquake as part of the Operation Brahma, sending an 80-member National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team to assist in search and rescue efforts, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

An Indian Air Force (IAF) C-130J aircraft, carrying the NDRF team and essential relief supplies, took off from Hindon Air Force Station and landed in Naypyitaw on Saturday. The team was warmly welcomed by local officials, including the Indian Ambassador to Myanmar, Abhay Thakur, and Maung Maung Lynn, Ambassador-at-Large in Myanmar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The NDRF team headed to Mandalay early morning today, becoming the first rescue unit to join relief operations. The airport in Myanmar remains partially non-functional after the earthquake. During a special press briefing about Operation Brahma, DIG NDRF Mohsen Shahedi explained that the 80-member team is specialized in urban search and rescue operations.

The deployment occurred in two phases, with one flight already dispatched and the second about to leave Hindon Air Base. Shahedi stressed that the next 24 to 48 hours are critical for the rescue operations. Additionally, a reserve team is stationed in Kolkata, on standby for immediate deployment if needed.

Myanmar Earthquake : Death Toll Stands at 1,644; Search for Survivors Continues

The Myanmar earthquake has caused unimaginable damage to both life and property; several buildings have been reduced to rubble, bridges have collapsed, mosques and monasteries have been destroyed and thousands of people have lost their lives.

As per the Myanmar government, the death toll of this devastating earthquake stands at 1,644 while the number of people who have been injured has increased to 3,408. Hundreds of people are still missing and the search for them is underway. According to the US Geological Survey, who had earlier predicted a death toll of over 1,000, has now estimated that the deaths could now be more than 10,000.

Partial Ceasefire Announced by Myanmar's Resistance Movement

Myanmar's shadow National Unity Government (NUG), which leads the main resistance movement against the ruling military regime, declared a unilateral partial ceasefire on Saturday night to support earthquake relief efforts. The NUG announced that its armed faction, the People's Defense Force, would halt offensive military operations for two weeks, starting Sunday, in the areas affected by the earthquake.