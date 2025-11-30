Death Toll Reaches 146 in Hong Kong Apartment Fire as Search Continues

The death toll from the devastating fire at the Wang Fuk Court apartment complex in Hong Kong has climbed to 146, following the discovery of more bodies by search and recovery teams.

The fire, which began on Wednesday afternoon, was one of the city's deadliest in decades and engulfed seven of the eight 31-story residential towers in the Tai Po district. As the Hong Kong Police Disaster Victim Identification Unit meticulously works through the severely damaged buildings, authorities report that approximately 100 additional people remain unaccounted for, with 79 people injured in the incident.

Investigation and safety lapses

Preliminary investigations have been conducted to ascertain the materials and conditions that allowed the fire to spread with such speed. Authorities believe the fire started on the bamboo scaffolding and construction netting surrounding the buildings, which were undergoing renovations. The fire then spread rapidly, fueled by highly flammable expanded polystyrene foam panels that had been placed to cover windows. Officials also confirmed that fire alarms in the complex were found to be faulty and did not sound when tested, leaving residents with no warning.

Arrests and legal action

The catastrophic scale of the disaster has led to significant legal action. Authorities have arrested several individuals, including directors and an engineering consultant from the construction company overseeing the renovation project, on suspicion of manslaughter and gross negligence. The arrests were made as investigators pursue criminal probes into potential safety violations, corruption, and the use of substandard materials that may have directly contributed to the rapid spread and high casualty count.

