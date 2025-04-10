Death Toll Soars to 218 in Dominican Republic Nightclub Disaster, Rescue Efforts Continue

The death toll from a devastating roof collapse at a popular nightclub in the Dominican Republic rose to 218 on Thursday, officials said, as rescue crews continued their search for victims and potential survivors as per AP.

Juan Manuel Méndez, head of the country’s Center of Emergency Operations, said workers were still combing through a final section of rubble at the Jet Set nightclub in Santo Domingo. “We've practically combed through ground zero,” he said. “This has been very difficult for us all.”

No survivors have been pulled from the debris since Tuesday afternoon.

Doctors warned that of the two dozen people still hospitalized, eight remained in critical condition. Health Minister Víctor Atallah said some patients suffered severe trauma, with injuries including skull fractures and crushed pelvises caused by concrete slabs.

The collapse occurred during a packed merengue concert at the legendary Jet Set club. More than 200 others were injured when the roof gave way.

As of Wednesday, dozens of families had been desperately searching for their loved ones. By Thursday, only one family remained without answers. María Luisa Taveras told Noticias SIN that she was still looking for her sister. “We have gone everywhere they told us,” she said tearfully.

The government announced that it had moved into a recovery phase, focused on retrieving bodies. Once complete, an official investigation would begin.

The club was filled with musicians, athletes and officials when dust began falling from the ceiling early Tuesday. Moments later, the roof collapsed.

Among the dead were merengue singer Rubby Pérez, who was performing at the time; former MLB players Octavio Dotel and Tony Enrique Blanco Cabrera; and Nelsy Cruz, governor of Montecristi province and sister of MLB All-Star Nelson Cruz.

Also killed were a retired UN official; saxophonist Luis Solís, who was playing onstage; New York-based fashion designer Martín Polanco; the son and daughter-in-law of the public works minister; the brother of a youth ministry official; and three employees of Grupo Popular, including AFP Popular Bank’s president and his wife.

Randolfo Rijo Gómez, director of the Dominican 911 system, said emergency services received over 100 calls some from people trapped under debris. Police arrived within 90 seconds, followed by fire and medical teams. In 30 minutes, 77 ambulances, 25 soldiers and seven fire brigades were on site.

Authorities used thermal cameras and dogs to search the rubble and rescued more than 180 survivors.

The cause of the collapse is still unknown. It remains unclear when the Jet Set building was last inspected.