'Deeply Distressing': MQM Founder Slams Bloodshed of Innocent Kashmiris By Pakistani Forces in PoJK

London, UK: Founder and leader of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), Altaf Hussain, has described the deaths and injuries of caused to Kashmiris during protests in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) as "deeply distressing", stating that Pakistani police and security forces resorted to brutal firing against demonstrators demanding their rights.

Addressing an emergency social media gathering on the situation in PoJK, Hussain said Kashmiris had been peacefully protesting for their basic rights for several days, but alleged that instead of addressing their demands, the Pakistan Government was using force against them.

"The blood of innocent Kashmiris is being shed mercilessly. India's police and security forces did not commit such atrocities against those who took part in protests in India in recent days. If the two situations are compared, it becomes clear that Pakistan has inflicted greater atrocities upon its own Kashmiris," Hussain said.

"They are being fired upon, and hundreds of Kashmiris have so far been killed or injured," he added.

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Referring to demonstrations held in Rawalakot, Mirpur and other areas on the call of the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC), Hussain said that police and security forces opened fire on unarmed protesters.

"Bodies and injured people were left lying on the streets in various cities. Security forces also reportedly took away many of the bodies and injured persons. They also took control of hospitals and prevented the injured from receiving medical treatment," he said.

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He stated that Pakistan's security forces have fired indiscriminately upon unarmed Kashmiris who were staging sit-ins and peacefully protesting for their demands, "bathing innocent Kashmiris in blood".

"If this is compared with the action taken by the police and security forces in India against protesters during the recent demonstrations there, the conclusion is that Pakistan's security forces have committed the greater atrocities against Kashmiris. Such atrocities, he said, is not seen in any democratic country in the world," Hussain said.

Hussain further slammed Pakistan's rulers and state institutions of using the Kashmir issue for decades while failing to address the rights of Kashmiris.

"Pakistan's rulers and state institutions had collected billions and trillions of dollars from around the world for 79 years in the name of Kashmir. Kashmiris were deceived with the slogan "Kashmir will become Pakistan". Yet today, when Kashmiris are demanding their rights, instead of granting them those rights, they are being shot at," he said.

Questioning whether such actions could preserve Pakistan's unity, Hussain asked: "Can Pakistan be kept intact by shedding the blood of Kashmiris? Can the voice of Kashmiris be silenced in this way?"

He also stated that Pakistani authorities attempted to prevent coverage of the situation.

"In order to conceal the atrocities taking place in Kashmir from the world, the Government of Pakistan had instructed electronic media outlets not to report on the matter," Hussain said.

Expressing his reaction to visuals emerging from the region, he said, "My heart wept upon seeing the videos and photographs emerging on international media and social media."

"I appeal to the rulers: for God's sake, stop this bloodshed of innocent Kashmiris. Stop the atrocities there. Give Kashmiris their rights," he added.

Hussain also paid tribute to those killed in the firing and expressed condolences to their families, saying that he and the MQM stood with them in their grief.

According to Amnesty's statement, reports on July 27 indicated violence in Rawalakot and one incident in Kotli, where a political worker was killed during a clash between supporters of rival parties.

The rights organisation cited claims by JAAC that 19 people were killed and dozens injured after security forces opened fire on protesters.

It added that media reports had confirmed casualties but had not specified a number.Amnesty said mobile internet services have remained suspended in the region since June 5.

Citing media reports, Amnesty said that in the lead-up to the election, at least 40 people had been killed, including 34 protesters and six police and paramilitary personnel.

This comes as protests emerged as the region witnessed escalating tensions during the long protest movement, with demonstrators demanding the release of detainees, withdrawal of cases against protesters, and acceptance of their broader demands.

Protesters also unequivocally denounced indiscriminate firing by Pakistani forces on demonstrators in Rawalakot as thousands of people prepared to march towards Muzaffarabad following the collapse of talks between the JAAC and the authorities on Monday.

The JAAC had set a 1 pm deadline on July 27 for the authorities to issue an official notification accepting its demands, warning that failure to do so would result in thousands of protesters marching from Rawalakot to Muzaffarabad.

Thousands of people subsequently gathered in Rawalakot and began the march after no agreement was reached.

Following this, the Pakistani security forces opened fire on the demonstrators in the region.

At least 14 people were killed and nearly two dozen injured during the brutality on Monday evening, eyewitnesses associated with the movement claimed.