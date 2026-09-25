Delegates Stage Walkout of UNGA as Netanyahu Begins Speech, Israeli PM Says 'Moral Cowards' Should Leave Hall

New York: Delegates from several countries walked out of the United Nations General Assembly hall on Thursday (local time) as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu began his address at the 81st UN General Assembly (UNGA).

Addressing the delegates who remained in the hall, Netanyahu took a jibe at those who had left and said, "Before I begin, just a quick announcement: if there are any other moral cowards who haven’t yet left this hall, please do so now. Thank you very much."

Further, Netanyahu spoke about what he described as rising anti-Semitism and called on Jews across the world to remain confident and stand against threats.

He urged Jews around the world to be proud and not be intimidated.

He also appealed to others supporting what he described as truth and justice to join Israel in confronting those who threaten shared values.

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"The anti-Semites of the world want to terrify our people. I have news for them: the days when Jews were defenseless victims, marched to the slaughter, those days are over. Today, we have a state. Today, we have an army. Today, we have a people ready and willing to defend ourselves. Today I have one message for Jews around the world: raise your head high, be proud, be confident, don't be intimidated. Stand up. Everyone else who wants to defend truth and justice, join us in standing up to the barbarians who threaten our common civilization,” he said.

Netanyahu also criticised New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, alleging that Jewish residents in the city feel increasingly unsafe following his election.

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He accused Mamdani of supporting individuals and positions that he described as hostile towards Israel and Jewish communities, and rejected allegations of genocide against Israel.

"Mr. Mamdani, since you were elected mayor of this city, many Jews no longer feel safe in New York. They talk to me. They tell me, “This isn't the city we remember. It changed so quickly.” You praise criminals convicted of supporting Hamas. You count as friends people like Hasan Piker, who said America deserved 9/11. “America deserved 9/11.” Some friends you have. You invited to your home a Palestinian journalist who filmed Hamas terrorists beating and torturing Israeli hostages, and later admitted that he refused to publish the videos in order to protect, you guessed it, the terrorists," he further said.

He further accused Mamdani of associating with people who have expressed support for Hamas and alleged that he had attempted to prevent him from addressing the UNGA.

"Your wife liked a post praising the October 7 massacre. She liked another post saying Tel Aviv shouldn't exist. You refuse to condemn any of that. You falsely and repeatedly accuse Israel of genocide. Mr. Mamdani, you try to stop me from coming here. You tried to silence me. Well, you can't silence me. You can't silence the truth. And here's the simple truth. Here's a simple truth: Israel didn't commit genocide; Israel prevented genocide," he said.