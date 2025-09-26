Granted Bail in Canada, Khalistani Separatist Makes Anti-India Remark

Freed Khalistani terrorist out on bail in Canada threatens India, targets NSA Ajit Doval | Image: ANI

Toronto, Canada: Khalistani separatist Inderjeet Singh Gosal, associated with the banned Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), has threatened to turn Delhi into Khalistan shortly after being released on bail in Canada.

Gosal was recently granted bail from the Ontario Central East Correctional Centre.

In a video recorded outside the correctional facility after his release, Gosal stated, "India, I'm out; to support Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, to organise the Khalistan referendum on November 23, 2025. Delhi banega Khalistan."

The video was circulated by Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, the leader of the proscribed SFJ, who in the same video targeted India's National Security Adviser, Ajit Doval.

"Ajit Doval, why don't you come to Canada, America or any European country and try to arrest or do any extradition. Doval, I am waiting for you," Pannun stated.

According to CBC, citing Reuters, Canadian police had previously arrested Gosal on firearms charges in Ontario.

Gosal is considered a close aide of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Khalistani terrorist who was shot dead outside a gurdwara in British Columbia in June 2023.

Nijjar’s murder triggered diplomatic tensions between India and Canada, with then-Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accusing India of involvement in the act. India refuted the claim, calling it "politically motivated" and accusing Canada of sheltering Khalistani extremists.

Pannun, who heads Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), was designated an "individual terrorist" by India’s Ministry of Home Affairs in July 2020 and faces multiple terror-related cases in India.

This development comes amid efforts by India and Canada to renew ties following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Alberta for the G7 summit at the invitation of Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney.

Last week, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval held detailed talks in New Delhi with his Canadian counterpart, Nathalie Drouin, focusing on easing tensions after months of strain.