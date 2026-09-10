Delhi Gears Up For BRICS Summit As Putin, Xi, Pezeshkian Set To Arrive

New Delhi: Delhi is gearing up to host the BRICS Summit on September 12 and September 13, with several world leaders and senior delegations set to arrive in the national capital from late Thursday evening to early Friday morning.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and UAE Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan are among the prominent leaders scheduled to participate in the summit.

The visiting dignitaries of Russia, China, Iran, UAE are expected to stay at different hotels in the national capital, with security arrangements being significantly strengthened ahead of their arrival.

Hotels are also making elaborate preparations to ensure seamless hospitality for the visiting dignitaries, including special arrangements for food, housekeeping, guest services and movement within the properties.

Advertisement

Security checks and access protocols have been tightened, with areas designated for official delegations and support teams.

Barricades have been put in place at several locations, while detailed security protocols and traffic arrangements are being implemented to facilitate the movement of visiting dignitaries and their delegations.

Advertisement

The two-day summit will bring together leaders and senior representatives from BRICS member and partner countries, besides heads of regional and international organisations.

Among the BRICS member countries, Brazil will be represented by Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira, while China, Egypt, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Iran, Russia and South Africa will be represented by their respective heads of state or government.

Saudi Arabia will be represented by Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, while the UAE delegation will be led by Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The BRICS partner countries will include Belarus, Bolivia, Cuba, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Nigeria, Thailand, Uganda, Uzbekistan and Vietnam, with their delegations headed by senior leaders, including Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

President of the Philippines Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr will also participate in the summit.

The summit will also see participation from the current chairs of key regional organisations, including ASEAN, the African Union, the Gulf Cooperation Council, CELAC and the Eurasian Economic Union.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, New Development Bank President Dilma Rousseff and heads of other international institutions are also scheduled to attend.

With the arrival of foreign leaders beginning late Thursday, the national capital is expected to witness heightened security and traffic restrictions in areas along the routes being used by visiting dignitaries.

The summit comes as India hosts the expanded BRICS grouping, bringing together major emerging economies and countries from different regions of the Global South.