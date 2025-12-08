'Democracy & Pakistan Don't Go Together,' Says MEA; Condemns Attacks on 'Innocent' Afghans

New Delhi: India on Monday condemned the attacks on Afghan civilians amid the border clashes with Pakistan and reiterated its support for Afghanistan's territorial integrity and sovereignty.

In a weekly press briefing, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "We have seen reports of border clashes in which several Afghan civilians have been killed. We condemn such attacks on innocent Afghan people. India strongly supports the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Afghanistan."

Pakistan and Afghanistan exchanged heavy fire along their border late on Friday, officials from both countries said, killing at least five people amid heightened tensions following failed peace talks last weekend, Reuters reported.

Afghan Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said that Pakistani forces launched attacks in the Spin Boldak district of Kandahar province, according to Reuters. His deputy Hamdullah Fitra told Reuters that shelling by Pakistan killed five people, including a Taliban member.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal also said that India is closely watching Pakistan and the developments happening there.

Responding to a question on the state of democracy in Pakistan, Jaiswal said, "We keep a close eye on every development in Pakistan. But regarding democracy, you're saying that democracy in Pakistan is becoming weak and its strengths are being weakened. Democracy and Pakistan don't go together."

Later in the briefing, the MEA spokesperson said that despite China's claims of ownership of Arunachal Pradesh, the state remains an integral part of India and no interference is welcome.

"We have stated many times that Arunachal Pradesh is and will remain an integral part of India, and we do not want any interference in it," he said.

On the China-India relationship, he said, "This relationship is gradually moving in a positive direction, and we want to keep it moving in that direction."

Referring to the recent incident where an Indian woman was harassed by Chinese immigration officials at Shanghai airport and detained for 18 hours on the grounds that her passport was “invalid” as her birthplace was Arunachal Pradesh, Jaiswal said, “We expect the Chinese authorities to provide assurances that Indian citizens transiting through Chinese airports will not be selectively targeted, arbitrarily detained or harassed and that regulations governing international air travel would be respected by the Chinese side.”

The MEA also advised Indian nationals to exercise caution while travelling to China.