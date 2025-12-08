Rajnath Singh Blames 'Politics of Appeasement' and 'Deception' for 'Injustice' Done to Vande Mataram

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, on Monday, spoke about the importance of 'Vande Mataram' during a Parliament debate, stating that while it was a feeling, a source of motivation, and a poem, it had been subjected to great injustice. He also emphasized that the song was not limited to Bengal alone but had spread to different parts of the country.

"In 1906, India’s first flag was designed, and 'Vande Mataram' was written at the centre of that flag, which was hoisted in Bengal for the first time. In August 1906, a newspaper titled 'Vande Mataram' was also launched to raise public awareness. This was the time when 'Vande Mataram' was not just a word; it was a feeling, a source of motivation, and a poem," he said.

"'Vande Mataram' was not limited to Bengal; it spread to other parts of India as well. In 1906, when Gopal Krishna Gokhale reached South Africa, he was welcomed with 'Vande Mataram'. Madan Lal Dhingra's last words were 'Vande Mataram'. In 1937, the Congress party attempted to edit 'Vande Mataram'. The deception that was perpetrated against 'Vande Mataram' should be known to the country. Restoring the glory of 'Vande Mataram' is the need of the hour," he added.

Elaborating on its timelessness, he said, "'Vande Mataram' is connected to the past, present, and future of India."

Advertisement

"Today, as we celebrate 150 years of 'Vande Mataram', PM Modi has spoken about it and given a beautiful beginning to this discussion. 'Vande Mataram' is a part of India’s present, past, and future. It gave strength to our freedom fighters to stand and fight against the British rulers. It is a song that awakened our country and became a source of motivation. This song even reached the British Parliament," he added.

"When the first national flag of India was created, 'Vande Mataram' was also written in its center," he further said.

Advertisement

Recalling the time when the song was banned by the British, he said, "This was a song whose voice reached even the British Parliament. In 1905, this song was resonating everywhere. In 1905, the British government issued a circular to ban the singing of 'Vande Mataram'. Vishwanath Mukherjee wrote in his 'Vande Mataram' that people were beaten with sticks, but they continued to sing 'Vande Mataram'. At Osmania University, they stopped people from singing 'Vande Mataram'."

He attributed the insult of the song to the "politics of appeasement."

"It is important to know about the injustice done to 'Vande Mataram' because it is also necessary to understand the mentality of those who did it. Its insult is a result of the politics of appeasement. 'Jana Gana Mana' and 'Vande Mataram' are both the pride of our nation," he said.

"'Vande Mataram' is not just a song; it is a symbol of our nationality. The justice that 'Vande Mataram' deserved was not given to it," he added.

He expressed hope that all countrymen will one day understand the significance of the song.

"A day will come when all countrymen will understand the importance of this song. During the Bengal movement, this song resonated from the earth to the sky. During this movement, 'Vande Mataram' became deeply ingrained in the hearts of the people," he said.

The BJP-led NDA government has been allotted three hours for its participation in the Lok Sabha debate, while a total of 10 hours has been earmarked for the entire discussion, as the debate will also take place in the upper house, the Rajya Sabha, on Tuesday, December 9.