Democrats Demand Weekly Reports from Musk-Led DOGE

Two House Democrats are introducing a bill that would force Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) to report directly to Congress about its decisions and internal actions. While the legislation faces long odds in the Republican-controlled House, it’s the latest move by Democrats to show voters they are pushing back against the dramatic shake-up happening inside federal agencies.

A look at what the bill proposes

The proposed “DOGE Accountability and Transparency Act,” introduced by Reps. Brad Schneider (D-Ill.) and Stephen Lynch (D-Mass.), would require DOGE to submit detailed weekly reports to Congress. These reports would include:

The legal justifications for DOGE’s actions

A list of all staff firings and budget cuts

Policy changes, building relocations, or renovations

Any data accessed by DOGE staff

The reports would begin with a summary of all DOGE actions taken since President Trump’s inauguration — to be submitted no later than one week after the bill becomes law.

The bill is part of a broader Democratic strategy to respond to growing unrest within their base, especially among progressive activists. Many have accused Democratic lawmakers of not doing enough to confront the growing power of Trump and Musk.

In response, the party has stepped up its efforts — issuing letters, holding press conferences, staging protests at agency buildings, delaying key nominations, and even disrupting Trump’s address to Congress last month.

What are the lawmakers saying?

Rep. Schneider said the bill is about ensuring accountability for a department that has quickly become one of the most controversial arms of the Trump administration.

"We should not allow Elon Musk to recklessly take a chainsaw to our federal government; he must answer to Congress and provide real, regular updates on DOGE's actions," Schneider said in a statement.

Rep. Lynch added a sharper warning:

"We cannot let President Trump's version of 'Wreck-it-Ralph' distract us while Elon Musk continues to gut agencies that are responsible for providing American families with essential needs and services."

The big picture

While the bill may not pass, it signals how the Democratic Party is working to show resistance to the dramatic restructuring of government institutions under Trump and Musk. It also shows how central DOGE — and Musk’s role in leading it — has become in the political battle over the direction of the U.S. government.