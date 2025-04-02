Trump Tells Cabinet Members Musk Will Be Stepping Back From DOGE Soon

President Donald Trump has reportedly informed his inner circle that Elon Musk will soon step away from his role as a key governing partner and political ally. According to a report from Politico, Trump and Musk have mutually decided that the billionaire should return to his businesses while maintaining a more supportive, behind-the-scenes role.

A Shift in the Trump-Musk Relationship

Musk, who spearheaded the controversial Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), has played a central role in Trump’s administration, championing deep government cuts and acting as an outspoken supporter. However, recent developments suggest that Musk’s time in Washington is winding down.

Despite Trump’s satisfaction with Musk’s work, some administration officials and outside allies have grown frustrated with his unpredictability. The tension was highlighted earlier this week when a conservative judge Musk supported lost a Wisconsin Supreme Court race by a significant margin.

The shift in Musk’s role is notable, especially considering that just a month ago, White House insiders were suggesting that Musk was “here to stay.” At the time, there was speculation that Trump would attempt to extend Musk’s tenure beyond the 130-day limit set for special government employees.

Musk’s Future Role: Still in Trump’s Orbit?

Musk’s status as a special government employee, which provides temporary exemptions from certain ethics and conflict-of-interest rules, is set to expire in late May or early June. Sources close to the administration, cited in the report, say his transition out of an active government role will likely align with this timeline.

While Musk will no longer be a day-to-day presence in Washington, one senior official noted that he is expected to retain an informal advisory role and remain a familiar face at the White House. “Anyone who thinks Musk is going to disappear entirely from Trump’s orbit is fooling themselves,” the official said.

A Welcome Exit for Some

Many within Trump’s inner circle reportedly view Musk’s departure as a relief. His tenure at DOGE has been marked by surprise moves, including an abrupt email directive demanding federal employees justify their work output and unintended cuts to Ebola prevention programs.

More importantly, many Trump supporters are of the view that Musk has become a political liability. They believe that Musk, due to his behavior, is dragging down Republicans and Trump. The comedian Andrew Schulz recently captured this sentiment, when he said “Trump has charisma, people like him, Musk doesn't have charisma, why is he roaming around in the White House”.

Even Musk’s supporters within the administration acknowledge that the time may be right for a transition, as further cuts to government agencies could start to undermine essential services.