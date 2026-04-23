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Denmark Horror Crash: Two Trains Collide Near Copenhagen, Massive Rescue Ops Underway

The collision occurred about 40 kilometers (25 miles) north of Copenhagen. It was not immediately clear how many people were injured.

Associated Press Television News
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Denmark Horror Crash: Two Trains Collide Near Copenhagen, Massive Rescue Ops Underway
Denmark Horror Crash: Two Trains Collide Near Copenhagen, Massive Rescue Ops Underway | Image: AP

COPENHAGEN, Denmark: Two trains collided in Denmark early Thursday, prompting a massive emergency response for what police called a major accident.

The collision occurred about 40 kilometers (25 miles) north of Copenhagen. It was not immediately clear how many people were injured.

Other details were not available.

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Deepti Verma
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