Denmark Horror Crash: Two Trains Collide Near Copenhagen, Massive Rescue Ops Underway
The collision occurred about 40 kilometers (25 miles) north of Copenhagen. It was not immediately clear how many people were injured.
- World News
- 1 min read
COPENHAGEN, Denmark: Two trains collided in Denmark early Thursday, prompting a massive emergency response for what police called a major accident.
The collision occurred about 40 kilometers (25 miles) north of Copenhagen. It was not immediately clear how many people were injured.
Other details were not available.