Denuclearization Would Be 'Tremendous Thing,' Says Trump as US Plans Nuclear Tests

Washington: US President Donald Trump on Thursday announced the immediate resumption of nuclear weapons testing, citing Russia's recent trials of advanced nuclear-capable systems, including the Poseidon underwater drone, in what marks a major escalation between the two nuclear powers.



Before boarding Air Force One, Trump said while denuclearization would be a "tremendous thing," restarting American nuclear testing after more than three decades was "appropriate."



"They seem to all be nuclear testing," Trump told reporters, referring to Russia and China. "We have more nuclear weapons than anybody. We don't do testing... but with others doing testing, I think it's appropriate that we do also."



He added that preparations were already in place for testing. "We have test sites. It'll be announced," Trump said, without specifying the timing or location. When asked whether renewed testing could make the global nuclear landscape more volatile, he responded, "I think we have it pretty well locked up."



In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the United States possesses "more nuclear weapons than any other country," crediting his first term for what he described as a "complete update and renovation" of the nation's nuclear arsenal.



"The United States has more Nuclear Weapons than any other country. This was accomplished, including a complete update and renovation of existing weapons, during my First Term in office," he wrote. "Because of the tremendous destructive power, I HATED to do it, but had no choice! Russia is second, and China is a distant third, but will be even within 5 years."



Trump said his decision was prompted by similar actions from other nations, particularly Russia, which had recently tested its advanced nuclear-capable underwater drone. "Because of other countries' testing programs, I have instructed the Department of War to start testing our Nuclear Weapons on an equal basis. That process will begin immediately," he said.



Earlier on Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that Moscow had successfully tested the Poseidon system. Speaking during a visit to a military hospital in Moscow, Putin said, "When it comes to speed and depth, there is nothing comparable to this unmanned vehicle anywhere in the world."



Putin said the drone's nuclear power unit had been successfully activated for the first time, calling it a "tremendous success." He added that Poseidon's capabilities "significantly exceed the power of even our most promising Sarmat intercontinental-range missile."



According to Russian media, Poseidon is a deep-sea, unmanned vehicle equipped with a nuclear propulsion system, enabling virtually unlimited range. It reportedly measures around 20 metres in length, weighs about 100 tonnes, and can reach speeds up to 200 kilometres per hour while diving to depths of over 1,000 metres.



The test came just a week after Moscow's successful trial of the nuclear-powered Burevestnik cruise missile, which Trump had earlier described as "inappropriate," urging Putin to instead focus on ending the conflict in Ukraine.



Meanwhile, Putin also signed a law terminating the already defunct plutonium disposal agreement with the United States, which had been aimed at limiting the production of nuclear weapons-grade material. The 2000 pact required both nations to dispose of 34 tonnes of weapons-grade plutonium no longer needed for military purposes.