'Depart Immediately': US Embassy Issues Advisory Following Suspected Pneumonic Plague Deaths in Russia

Moscow: The U.S. Embassy in Moscow has issued a health alert for American citizens in Russia following reports of a suspected pneumonic plague fatality and subsequent quarantine measures in the Siberian region of Irkutsk.

In an official alert published on Wednesday, the diplomatic mission stated it is actively monitoring press reports from the Irkutsk region regarding an individual who died from a suspected pneumonic plague infection.

The embassy noted that it is tracking related reports of medical quarantines and facility closures across local hospitals in the area.

According to Russian media reports, the suspected case involved a 28-year-old laboratory technician at a regional anti-plague research institute who fell ill after accidental exposure to the pathogen.

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Following her hospitalisation with severe respiratory symptoms and subsequent death, approximately 200 individuals who came into contact with her were placed under medical observation.

While regional Russian health authorities publicly attributed the fatality to "pneumonia of unknown aetiology," the World Health Organisation (WHO) confirmed that contacts are being actively monitored, assessing the broader public health risk outside the region as low.

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Addressing the health notice, the U.S. State Department reiterated its standing Level 4: "Do Not Travel" advisory for the Russian Federation, the highest risk category issued by the U.S. government.

Diplomatic officials renewed their directive for all American citizens currently residing in or visiting Russia to depart the country immediately through remaining commercial travel options.

The embassy emphasised that the U.S. government maintains severely constrained operational capabilities to assist American nationals outside of the capital, citing diplomatic staffing limitations and travel restrictions imposed on official personnel.

U.S. officials urged any citizens remaining in the Irkutsk area to closely follow guidance from local health authorities, avoid affected medical facilities, and seek immediate medical evaluation should they develop sudden fever, chills, or acute respiratory symptoms.

Pneumonic plague is a rare but severe bacterial infection affecting the lungs, caused by the bacterium Yersinia pestis. It is considered the most aggressive form of plague because it can spread between humans via airborne respiratory droplets.