Updated March 17th, 2024 at 18:57 IST

Deploying NATO Troops in Ukraine Will Trigger WWIII, Warns Italy

Going to a war with Russia will trigger global destabilisation and a conflict, the Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani warned.

Reported by: Digital Desk
NATO Russia Ukraine
British troops and military equipment have arrived at the Nato battlegroup base in Tapa, Estonia. | Image:AP
Troop deployment of the US-led NATO bloc in Ukraine might push the world to the brink of WWIII, Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani warned on Sunday. Such a move as sending an army of NATO to assist the Ukrainian forces for a swift victory might result in an all-out global conflict, Tajani said during a remark on the sidelines of the show LetExpo in Verona. 

He continued that going to a war with Russia will trigger global destabilisation and conflict as he ruled out deployment of the Italian forces in Ukraine, echoing stance of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

“I think that NATO shouldn’t enter Ukraine. It would be a mistake. We need to help Ukraine defend itself, but entering the country to wage war against Russia means risking World War Three,” Italian foreign minister Tajani said, ruling out the prospect of sending Italian troops to Kyiv. 

When asked if other NATO nations would send their military to Ukraine after the failed counteroffensive mainly France, the minister said that he is hoping it “doesn’t happen.”

Macron fans prospect of troop deployment in Ukraine

The Italian minister’s remarks came in response to the French president’s statement made this week in an interview on French national television TF1 and France 2 about sending NATO troops to Kyiv. Emmanuel Macron said that "all options are possible" in Ukraine, but that the current situation doesn't require them. 

In a warning to the Western powers against showing any signs of weakness to Russia, Macron stated that he wishes that sending Western troops into Ukraine shouldn't be ruled out to ensure Ukraine’s victory and ward off threat to Europe, at large. 

Macron added that the responsibility to act on such a decision would lie with Moscow: “It wouldn't be us," he said, adding that France would not lead an offensive into Ukraine against Russia.“Today, to have peace in Ukraine, we must not be weak," Macron added.

Published March 17th, 2024 at 18:57 IST

