Despite Differences, Negotiations Will Continue: Iran-US Talks in Islamabad Extended By One Day

Islamabad: Iran-US talks have been extended for another day after 15 hours of discussions, with both sides continuing negotiations despite persisting differences and technical teams exchanging draft texts, according to the Iranian state media, Press TV.

In a statement shared by the Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran on X, Tehran indicated that the dialogue would continue even as some disagreements remain unresolved.

"Iran-U.S. talks mediated by Pakistan concluded after 14 hours. Technical teams from both sides are now exchanging expert texts. Negotiations will continue despite some remaining differences," the statement said.

The post further added, "At Pakistan's proposal and with the agreement of the negotiating teams of #Iran and the U.S., talks mediated by Pakistan will continue for another round after a pause on Sunday."

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Iranian officials began negotiations at 13:00 local time on Saturday at the Serena Hotel in Islamabad, first engaging with Pakistani officials before holding talks with the US delegation.

The marathon discussion continued for over 15 hours, concluding at approximately 3:40 am local time on Sunday, highlighting the intensity and complexity of the ongoing diplomatic engagement.

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Meanwhile, the first phase of in-person talks between the United States and Iran concluded in Islamabad late on Saturday night after several hours of negotiations involving multiple stakeholders, marking a significant development in ongoing diplomatic discussions.

Following the discussions, both delegations exchanged written texts to document and confirm areas of understanding reached during the day, according to Iranian state media Press TV. The exchange is seen as an effort to formalise progress made during the face-to-face engagement.

The development comes after an initial round of discussions concluded earlier, paving the way for continued negotiations between the delegations. The talks are being seen as a key diplomatic effort to reduce tensions and explore possibilities of a structured understanding between the United States and Iran.