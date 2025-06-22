'Devastation': Donald Trump On How US-Israel 'Worked As A Team' To Attack Iran

Israel-Iran Conflict: In a powerful address, US President Donald Trump confirmed that the US military had successfully carried out airstrikes on three important nuclear sites in Iran. He described the operation as a “spectacular military success” and emphasized the strong partnership between the United States and Israel. The targeted sites were Iran’s Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan nuclear facilities, which are critical to Iran’s nuclear development.

Trump started by praising Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for their close cooperation. “I want to thank and congratulate Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu. We worked as a team like perhaps no team has ever worked before,” Trump said, speaking alongside Vice President JD Vance. He added that their collaboration had made a significant impact in reducing the threat Iran poses to Israel.

The president also expressed gratitude to the Israeli military, calling their efforts “wonderful.” Trump explained that the main goal of the airstrikes was to stop Iran’s nuclear enrichment and end the threat posed by the country, which he called the “world's number one state sponsor of terror.”

"For 40 years, Iran has been saying, ‘Death to America, Death to Israel,'" Trump stated. He pointed out that Iran had caused the deaths of thousands of Americans and people in the region, stressing that he would not allow this to continue. He also referenced the killing of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani in 2020, noting that his actions were part of a broader strategy to prevent Iran from expanding its nuclear program and causing further harm.

The attack involved six B-2 Spirit stealth bombers, which carried out the airstrikes using GBU-57 "bunker-buster" bombs on the underground Fordow facility, along with other sites at Natanz and Esfahan.

Trump confirmed the success of the mission on social media, saying, “We have completed our very successful attack on the three nuclear sites in Iran.” He also reassured the public that the planes were safely outside of Iran’s airspace. "All planes are safely on their way home," he said.

Trump took a moment to highlight the bravery of the US military, saying, “There is no other military in the world that could have done this,” referring to the advanced weaponry and strategic planning involved in the operation.

However, Trump warned Iran against retaliation, making it clear that any response would lead to even stronger military action. “Any retaliation by Iran against the United States will be met with force far greater than what was witnessed tonight,” Trump said.

Despite the intensity of the operation, Trump said that the ultimate goal was peace. “Now is the time for peace,” he stated, making it clear that the US did not want further escalation unless necessary.

The airstrikes have captured the world’s attention, with some praising the success of the military operation, while others fear the consequences of rising tensions. The United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, called for de-escalation, warning that continued military action could have serious consequences for the region and beyond.