'Dial Down The Volume': Trump Asks Japan Not To Provoke China Over Taiwan | Image: ANI

Tokyo: US President Donald Trump urged Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi during a recent phone conversation to avoid heightening tensions with China over Taiwan, Kyodo News reported, citing The Wall Street Journal.

The discussion came as Tokyo-Beijing strains intensified following Takaichi's remarks in parliament earlier this month, where she indicated that a Chinese attack on the island could trigger a scenario requiring Japan's defence forces to act.

According to Kyodo News, the newspaper said Trump's guidance was measured and that he "didn't pressure Takaichi to walk back her comments," quoting individuals familiar with the exchange.

A Japanese government source told Kyodo News on Thursday that both leaders spoke about working together to ease the diplomatic friction with China during their call.

Trump has frequently praised Takaichi's firm national security posture, and during his recent trip to Japan, he highlighted the strength of the bilateral alliance.

However, as reported by Kyodo News, her comments have angered Chinese President Xi Jinping at a sensitive moment for Trump, who is currently seeking to maintain stable ties with Beijing.

The Wall Street Journal, citing a person briefed on the discussion, wrote that Trump suggested Takaichi soften her tone on Taiwan, acknowledging that she faced political constraints at home and likely could not entirely retract statements that had provoked China.

Japanese officials were reportedly unsettled by Trump's message, interpreting it as a sign that he does not want the Taiwan issue to disrupt the thaw he achieved with Xi last month, which included a Chinese pledge to increase purchases of American agricultural products amid the ongoing trade dispute.

Trump told reporters he had a "great talk" with Takaichi on Monday night and believed both Japan and China were “doing fine.”

His call with the Japanese leader came shortly after he spoke with Xi.

Tensions between Tokyo and Beijing escalated after China condemned Takaichi's November 7 response to parliamentary questioning, in which she said that a military strike on Taiwan could create a "survival-threatening situation" for Japan.

The remarks were widely seen as implying that her administration might authorise the Self-Defense Forces to support the United States in the event of a blockade or other coercive measures by China against Taiwan.