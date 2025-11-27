Updated 27 November 2025 at 10:07 IST
Washington DC Ambush Aftermath: US Indefinitely Freezes Afghan Immigration Requests, Says 'Safety Of Homeland Singular Focus'
President Donald Trump, in an address from Florida, called the Washington DC shooting an ‘act of terror against the Nation and humanity’ and vowed that the Afghan suspect ‘will pay a steep price’.
Washington: The United States has suspended all immigration requests from Afghan nationals with immediate effect, hours after two National Guard members were shot at point-blank range in an ambush-style attack just blocks from the White House in Washington DC.
The decision came shortly after President Donald Trump, in an address from Florida, called the shooting an ‘act of terror against the Nation and humanity’ and vowed that the Afghan suspect ‘will pay a steep price’.
