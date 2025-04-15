'Did Biden, Obama Take One?': Trump Takes a Dig at Former US Presidents, Brags About Scoring Highest Marks in Cognitive Exam

Washington DC: Donald Trump took a dig at the former Presidents Joe Biden and Barack Obama for not taking the cognitive exam during the medical test, while bragging about scoring the “highest marks” in it.

The US President, who recently took a medical test, has been declared “fully fit” to serve as the Commander-in-Chief and Head of State as per the doctors.

Donald Trump Brags After Scoring ‘Highest Marks’ in Cognitive Exam

US President Donald Trump, who recently took a medical test including a cognitive exam, bragged to the media, about securing the highest marks in the exam.

While interacting with the media, Trump said, “By the way I took my cognitive exam as part of my physical exam, and I got the highest marks. And one of the doctors said, ‘sir, I’ve never seen anyone get that kind of a -- that was the highest marks.”

Trump Takes A Dig at Former US Presidents Biden, Obama

The US President also took a dig at former US Presidents Joe Biden and Barack Obama, for avoiding the cognitive exam. He said, “They asked would you like to take the cognitive test, I said Did Biden take one? No. Did anybody take one? No not too many people took it. I said what about Obama, did he take one? No he didn't take one."

He further said to the reporters, "So I said let me be the only one to take one, but I’ve actually taken them three times already. I like taking them because they’re not too tough for me to take.”

US President Donald Trump ‘Fully Fit’ To Serve as Commander-in-Chief and Head of State

President Trump has been declared "fully fit" of carrying out his responsibilities as Commander-in-Chief and Head of State, according to a recent health report by his physician, Navy Captain Sean Barbabella. In the assessment, Barbabella emphasized Trump’s “active lifestyle” as a key contributor to his overall wellness, stating it continues to play a significant role in supporting his health. Trump, who will celebrate his 79th birthday on June 14, has shown notable improvements since his last physical.

One of the most significant updates in the report is that Trump has lost 20 pounds since 2020, bringing his weight down from 244 to 224 pounds. Barbabella described the former president’s condition as “excellent,” highlighting strong cardiovascular, respiratory, neurological, and general physical health. The report also disclosed that Trump has undergone cataract surgery in both eyes, though it did not provide the dates. This common procedure, particularly in older adults, involves replacing a clouded natural lens with an artificial one to enhance vision.