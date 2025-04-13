Donald Trump’s Doctor Declares Him ‘Fully Fit’ to Serve as President at 78, Says He Lost 20 Pounds Since 2020

Trump is ‘fully fit’ to serve as commander in chief, his doctor says after recent physical | Image: AP

West Palm Beach, Fla.: U.S. President Donald Trump has been declared “fully fit” to serve as commander-in-chief, according to the results of a physical examination conducted on Friday. The summary of the exam, released by the White House on Sunday, stated that Trump, who is now 78 years old, maintained excellent health and showed improvements in key health indicators since his last physical in office.

Trump’s physician, Navy Capt. Sean Barbabella, wrote in the report, “President Trump is fully fit to execute the duties of Commander-in-Chief and Head of State.” The doctor cited Trump’s “active lifestyle” as a major factor contributing to his well-being, noting that it “continues to contribute significantly” to the president’s health. Trump is set to turn 79 on June 14.

Weight Loss, Fitness and General Health

The report highlighted that Trump lost 20 pounds since his last physical in 2020, dropping from 244 pounds to 224 pounds. Barbabella wrote that the president remains in “excellent health” with “robust cardiac, pulmonary, neurological and general physical function.”

Trump’s typical day reportedly included “multiple meetings, public appearances, media availabilities and frequent victories in golf events.” Trump, an avid golfer, claimed that he recently won tournaments held at clubs he owns in Florida.

Trump’s Past Medical Procedures and Conditions

The summary revealed that Trump had previously undergone cataract surgery on both eyes, although the dates were not disclosed. Cataract surgery is a common procedure in older adults and involves replacing a cloudy natural lens with an artificial one to restore vision.

In July 2024, the report stated, Trump had a colonoscopy, which identified a benign polyp and a condition known as diverticulosis. This condition, common among aging individuals, involves the weakening of the intestinal walls. While it can sometimes cause inflammation, most people with diverticulosis experience no major symptoms.

Trump’s Cholesterol Levels and Cardiovascular Health

Trump’s cholesterol levels have improved significantly over time, assisted by the medications rosuvastatin and ezetimibe.

In January 2018, his total cholesterol was 223, by early 2019, it dropped to 196, in 2020, it stood at 167 and as of now, his cholesterol is 140, which is well below the ideal threshold of 200.

Trump’s blood pressure was recorded at 128/74, a reading considered elevated. The report noted that individuals with such readings are at risk of developing high blood pressure if not managed properly.

His resting heart rate measured 62 beats per minute, which is consistent with earlier readings. A resting heart rate between 60 and 100 beats per minute is normal for adults, with lower values often indicating better cardiovascular fitness.

In addition to cholesterol medication, Trump also takes aspirin, a common preventive measure to reduce the risk of heart attacks and strokes.