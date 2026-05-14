Did Donald Trump Just Break His Lifelong No-Drinking Rule To Impress Xi Jinping?

For decades, US President Donald Trump has repeated one thing again and again: he does not drink alcohol. Not wine. Not whiskey. Not even champagne at elite state dinners.

Trump has often linked that decision to the painful death of his elder brother Fred Trump Jr., who struggled with alcoholism and died young at 42. The tragedy left a deep impact on Trump, who once said it convinced him never to touch alcohol in his life.

That is why a new moment from Beijing is grabbing global attention.

During his high-stakes visit to China on Wednesday, Trump was seen raising a glass and taking a sip while toasting Chinese President Xi Jinping at an official state event - a rare gesture that instantly sparked speculation online. Did Trump just bend one of his most personal lifelong rules to honour Xi Jinping?

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The moment came during Trump’s crucial Beijing visit focused on the Iran war, trade tensions and US arms sales to Taiwan. Chinese Vice President Han Zheng received Trump at the airport before the American President headed into meetings with Xi.

At the formal toast ceremony, Trump praised what he called the “rich and enduring ties” between the American and Chinese people and described his bond with Xi as “a very special relationship.”

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“I now like to raise a glass and propose a toast,” Trump said during the event, before taking a sip alongside the Chinese leader.

For most politicians, such a moment would barely register. For Trump, it stood out instantly because his public image has long been tied to complete abstinence from alcohol.

After winning the US election, Trump had said: “I’ve never had a drink.”

That claim has been part of his political identity for years. Unlike many world leaders who use drinks and banquets as part of diplomacy, Trump has always projected himself as someone who stayed away from alcohol entirely.

But diplomacy often runs on symbolism.

Public toasts between world leaders are carefully watched because even tiny gestures can send political signals. A raised glass during tense negotiations can sometimes mean respect, warmth or willingness to cooperate despite disagreements.

And this Beijing summit comes at a sensitive time.

Before Trump’s arrival, China publicly laid out four “red lines” it said Washington must not cross - Taiwan, democracy and human rights issues, political systems and China’s development rights.

Despite those tensions, Xi called Trump’s visit “historic” and said China’s “great rejuvenation” and Trump’s “Make America Great Again” vision could work together.

That made the toast even more symbolic.

Interestingly, the culture of saying “cheers” itself has deep Chinese roots. The popular Italian toast “cin-cin” - also heard in parts of Europe as “chin-chin” or the French “tchin-tchin” - is believed to trace back to the Mandarin phrase “qing qing”, brought to Europe centuries ago by traders and travellers returning from Asia.

In many cultures, maintaining eye contact during a toast is considered a sign of sincerity and respect. Refusing a toast at a formal diplomatic banquet can sometimes even be interpreted as awkward or disrespectful.

That is why Trump’s sip in Beijing is now being seen less as a casual drink and more as a calculated diplomatic gesture.