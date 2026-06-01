Did Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian Submit Resignation To Mojtaba Khamenei Over IRGC Control? Here’s the Truth | Fact Check

New Delhi: Amid ongoing ceasefire negotiations between the United States and Iran, a troubling report emerged from Tehran on Sunday. Citing sources from the UK-based outlet Iran International, reports claimed that Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian had submitted his resignation to the office of Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei.

In the reported letter, Pezeshkian expressed that he and his administration were effectively sidelined from vital national decision-making, which he alleged allowed hardline elements within the IRGC to seize control of government affairs.

The reports noted that the resignation remains pending approval, though Iranian state media has since dismissed these claims as false.

Iran Fact Checks Claim

However, Iranian government officials have formally denied these reports, dismissing them as "false" and describing them as part of a continued "media campaign" aimed at undermining national stability.

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Mehdi Tabatabaei, Deputy Head of Communications for the Presidential Office, dismissed the report on X, labeling it "false" and describing it as a "media game" intended to disrupt ongoing ceasefire negotiations.

The denial of these reports was also corroborated by Turkey’s state-run news agency, Anadolu Agency.

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What The Report Claimed

According to the report from Iran International, President Masoud Pezeshkian allegedly submitted his resignation on Sunday. In the letter, he reportedly stated that he and his government had been sidelined from vital national decision-making.

He further argued that this exclusion created a power vacuum that allowed hardline factions within the IRGC to seize control of government affairs, ultimately leaving him unable to fulfill his legal duties or effectively govern the country.

The source cited in the report claimed that the president requested to step down, alleging he is “unable to run the government and carry out his legal responsibilities.”

These reports highlight ongoing tensions between Iran’s civilian government and its military-security apparatus. This follows previous allegations, including a New York Times report, which claimed that a small, elite group, largely composed of current or former senior IRGC commanders, holds significant influence over the country's strategic decision-making process.