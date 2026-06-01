'Portfolio Talks, Deputy CM': DK Shivakumar, Siddaramaiah Head To Delhi To Shape New Karnataka Cabinet

New Delhi: Ahead of the new government taking office in Karnataka this week, Chief Minister-designate DK Shivakumar and caretaker CM and Congress leader Siddaramaiah are arriving in New Delhi today for a high-stakes meeting with the party high command to hammer out the final structure of the state's new administration.

The high-stakes huddle is expected to center on finalizing the cabinet layout, distributing key portfolios, and deciding on potential deputy chief ministers.

The leaders will also iron out broader organisational shifts, including naming the next chief of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC).

Why the visit?

The visit unfolds against a backdrop of intense maneuvering within the Congress party, as ministerial hopefuls aggressively lobby for a spot in the new cabinet.

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Looking to secure a seat at the table, several senior leaders have already ramped up consultations with both Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah.

Prominent contendors?

Prominent contenders making a strong push for cabinet slots include senior Congress leaders MB Patil, Dinesh Gundu Rao, and Madhu Bangarappa, who have all held recent meetings with Shivakumar.

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Meanwhile, a wave of legislators, including Sharan Prakash Patil, Raghavendra Hitnal, and Basanagouda Daddal, are also reportedly heading to Delhi to make their cases directly to the party leadership.

As speculation swirls over the scale and makeup of the upcoming cabinet, Shivakumar made it clear that the final decision lies squarely with the party bosses.

"Whatever the high command decides will be implemented," he told reporters when pressed on how many ministers would be taking the oath of office alongside him.

According to sources, Siddharamaiah has also proposed the formation of a coordination committee in the state, a suggestion not yet cleared by the high command. The sources further informed that a discussion will also be held about the appointments of Deputy Chief Minister (s).

Additionally, a top source in the Congress told ANI that the party is considering an OBC candidate for the position of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president.

As the current President, DK Shivakumar, is set to take oath as the CM, the party plans to bring a leader who can gel the organisation well with the government and ensure effective results in the next assembly polls and Lok Sabha polls in 2029.

MLC Yateendra's fate

Additionally, Siddharamaiah's son and MLC Yateendra will also be travelling for the meeting.

Speculations are being made over Yateendra getting a potential place in the new cabinet of DK Shivkumar. While some ministers from Siddharamaiah's cabinet are unlikely to get a place this time, as new faces are to be inducted.

What Kharge said

Mallikarjun Kharge indicated that decisions regarding the size of the cabinet, deputy chief minister posts, and key organizational roles will only be finalized once a formal blueprint is presented to the leadership.

He also hinted that the induction of ministers might be rolled out in phases.

DKS low-key oath

Having already been elected as the leader of the Congress Legislature Party, Shivakumar met with Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot to formally stake his claim to form the government. The Governor has since extended an official invitation for him to take the oath of office as Chief Minister.

His swearing-in ceremony is scheduled to be held at 4:05 pm on June 3 at Lok Bhavan in Bengaluru.

DK Shivakumar also announced that his swearing-in ceremony on June 3 will be a low-key affair, citing concerns over traffic disruption in Bengaluru due to the anticipated influx of Congress workers and supporters from across Karnataka.