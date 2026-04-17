'This Stuff Is Good, It Kills Cancer Cell': Trump's Bizarre Theory On Diet Soda

Washington DC: US President Donald Trump has once again drawn global attention, this time for a bizarre belief that diet soda kill cancer cells. The President's strange theory was revealed during a recent episode of Donald Trump Jr's podcast Triggered.

During the podcast, Dr Mehmet Oz, who heads the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, claimed that Donald Trump defended his love for diet soda with the strange logic.

"Your dad argues that diet soda is good for him because it kills grass, if poured on grass, so, therefore, it must kill cancer cells," Oz told the President's eldest son.

Oz also recalled a recent encounter aboard Air Force One, where he walked in to find the President with a soft drink on his desk.

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“You know, we were on Air Force One the other day, and I walk in there because he wants to talk about something, and he’s got an orange soft drink on his desk. He’s got a Fanta on the desk,” Oz said. “And I say, ‘Are you kidding me?’ So he starts to, like, sheepishly grin. He says, ‘You know, this stuff’s good for me – it kills cancer cells,” Oz said.

The doctor further claimed that Trump joked that Fanta drink could not be unhealthy because it is “fresh squeezed”.

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Trump's enthusiasm for diet soda is nothing new. He has long been known to enjoy Coca-Cola products and has often been pictured drinking soda.

After Mehmet Oz's anecdote on Trump and his love for diet soda went viral, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said she that has heard Trump tell this “joke” in the past as well.