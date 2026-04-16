Trump Makes Bombshell Claim, Says 'Iran Has Agreed To Hand Over Its Enriched Uranium Supply'

Washington DC: US President Donald Trump has made a bombshell claim amidst the ongoing war in the Middle East. He claimed that Iran has agreed to hand over its supply of enriched uranium to the United States of America.

“It is very important that Iran does not have a nuclear weapon and they have agreed to that…Iran has agreed to that…Iran has agreed to that very powerfully. They have agreed to give us back the nuclear dust,” Trump told the US media.

‘Lot Of Agreement With Iran'

While addressing reporters outside the White House, Donald Trump also claimed that US has a “lot of agreement” with Iran. “I think something is going to happen very positive,” he added, suggesting that the two sides are very close to a peace deal.

According to Trump, the deal will include the opening of the Strait of Hormuz, the crucial maritime route in Middle East through which a large chunk of global oil passes.

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The President further stated that ⁠if ​an Iran ​deal is reached ​and ​signed in Islamabad, ‌he ⁠might go there. However, he stated that fighting will continue if no deal is reached.

Iran War

The United States of America and Israel launched joint airstrikes on Iran on February 28 in a massive military operation, codenamed ‘Operation Epic Fury’ by the US and ‘Operation Roaring Lion’ by Israel.

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Iran retaliated and launched attacks on US military bases located in different countries in the Middle East, including the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Jordan and Saudi Arabia. Iran codenamed its retaliation 'Operation True Promise IV'.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said, “This operation against the positions of American-Zionist terrorists in the heart of the occupied territories and American terrorist bases began with massive explosions under the blessed code name 'Ya Hassan ibn Ali (peace be upon him)'.”

Earlier this month, US and Iran agreed to a two-week ceasefire. However, it wobbled over several disagreements, including the continuous attacks on Lebanon. Both sides met in Islamabad to negotiate their demands on last week. However, the talks failed as the bone of contention - Iran's nuclear programme - remained unresolved.