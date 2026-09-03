'Digital, Innovation, Startups, & AI Offers Across Sectors in Focus': EAM Jaishankar on India-Ukraine Trade

Kyiv, Ukraine: External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar has highlighted digital capabilities, innovation, startups and artificial intelligence as key areas for future India-Ukraine partnership, even as both sides navigate the challenges of ongoing conflict and seek to rebuild trade ties.

Speaking in Kyiv, Jaishankar highlighted Ukraine’s deep strengths and capabilities alongside India’s rapid development.

“Some of these notable areas of progress are in digital capabilities, innovation and startups. The world of AI offers new openings in health, education, agriculture, even in governance. So we will be discussing these changing developments and looking for specific issues for further partnering,” he said.

On the broader trade relationship, the External Affairs Minister pointed to the wide range of sectors involved.

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“Our trade spans a wide range of sectors, from pharmaceuticals, food & agriculture and fertilizers to machinery, chemicals and consumer goods,” he stated. He said that the war over the past four years had caused disruption and logistical challenges, but underlined the visible resilience of bilateral commerce and the emergence of new possibilities.

“In our talks today, we will be challenged obviously by the issues of today as well as the prospects beyond, and we will be addressing them,” Jaishankar added.

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Education remains a longstanding pillar of engagement. Jaishankar stressed the presence of many Indian students in Ukraine and expressed gratitude to the Ukrainian authorities for their care and support.

Turning to the conflict, now in its fifth year, Jaishankar reiterated India’s consistent position.

“India has consistently maintained that this is not an era of war and that solutions will not emerge from the battlefield,” he said.