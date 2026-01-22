'Diplomatic Premises Are Inviolable': India Condemns Vandalism at Embassy in Croatia, Urges Authorities To Hold 'Perpetrators Accountable' | Image: Social Media, ANI

New Delhi: India has strongly condemned the incident of trespassing and vandalism at its embassy in Zagreb, Croatia, and has urged Croatian authorities to hold the perpetrators accountable for their "illegal actions."

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) issued a statement blaming "anti-India elements" for the violence.

In the statement, the MEA said, "We condemn the incident of trespassing and vandalism at our Embassy in Zagreb, Croatia by anti-India elements."

The MEA also invoked the Vienna Convention, stating that "diplomatic premises are inviolable."

"Under the Vienna Convention, diplomatic premises are inviolable and must be protected. Accordingly, we have taken up the matter strongly with Croatian authorities, both in New Delhi and in Zagreb, and asked them to hold the perpetrators accountable for their reprehensible and illegal actions," the MEA stated.

The ministry further questioned the "character and motives" of those responsible.

"Such actions also speak of the character and motives of those behind them, and law enforcement authorities everywhere would do well to take note of them," the MEA statement added.

Several reports suggest that the Indian embassy in Zagreb was targeted by pro-Khalistani activists. The incident happened before the visit of a European Union (EU) delegation to New Delhi for Republic Day celebrations.