Horrific Racist Attacks in Ireland: 6-Year-Old Girl Hit in Private Parts, Told ‘Go Back to India’ Days After Another Indian Man Brutally Attacked in Dublin

New Delhi: In yet another disturbing case of racism against the Indian community in Ireland, a six-year-old Indian-origin girl has become the latest victim. Nia Naveen, whose family hails from Kottayam, Kerala, was allegedly attacked by a group of children aged between 12 and 14 while she was playing outside her home in Waterford City, southeast Ireland.

The children reportedly hurled racial slurs at Nia, calling her "dirty" and telling her to "go back to India" before physically assaulting her.

Mother Recounts the Harrowing Experience

Anupa Achuthan, Nia’s mother and a nurse by profession, told the Irish Mirror that the group punched her daughter in the face, struck her private parts with a bicycle, punched her neck, and twisted her hair.

Ms Achuthan, who has lived in Ireland for eight years and recently acquired Irish citizenship, said her children were born in the country. The family had moved into the house in January and had been adjusting well to their new surroundings, until the attack on Monday.

"It was around 7.30 pm and she was playing inside the house. She wanted to play outside and go cycling. I let her outside for a few seconds. My husband was at work on night duty. He was off to work, and I was alone with my 10-month-old and my six-year-old. She went out with her friends. I was supervising them just in front of the house. They were playing together and I knew they were safe," the mother said.

Ms Achuthan said she went inside briefly to feed her crying son, and Nia returned just a minute later, visibly shaken.

"She started crying. She couldn't even talk, she was so scared. I had never seen my daughter like that. I just asked her friends what happened, and they were all so upset, they couldn't talk. One of her friends said a gang of boys older than them hit her on the private parts with a cycle, and five of them punched her on her face," she said.

"She told me five of them punched her in the face. One of the boys pushed the bicycle wheel onto her private parts, and it was really sore. They said the F word and 'Dirty Indian, go back to India.' She told me today they punched her neck and pulled her hair," she added.

Gang Stared Down the Mother

After the incident, Ms Achuthan stepped outside and saw the gang nearby. She said the boys stared at her menacingly.

"I saw the gang after. They were staring at me. They know I am her parent. They were roaming around here. The boys were maybe 12 or 14. They were staring at me and laughing."

Despite filing a complaint with the gardai (Irish police), Ms Achuthan expressed a compassionate stance, saying she did not wish for the children to be punished but hoped they would receive counselling.

"I believe this estate belongs to them as well. I do not want them punished, I would like them to get counselling. They have to be aware of this. I accept that they are kids, but they have to know how to treat other kids well."

Mother Feels Unsafe, Questions Her Belonging

She shared how excited her daughter had been about the new home and playing with her friends. But following the incident, her daughter has been deeply affected.

"Now I am really upset because she told me last night she was crying in bed and is really upset to play outside. I do not feel safe here, even in front of our own house, we believe she can't play safely... I feel so sad for her. I could not protect her. I never expected that such an incident would happen. I thought she would be safe here," she said.

Though Ms Achuthan proudly identifies as Indian, she had embraced her new life in Ireland and felt at home, until now.

"This is my second country. I am so happy to be an Irish citizen, but now I feel that I don't belong here."

"I am a nurse, I am doing my best to take care of people. I do my work and I am 100 per cent professional. I changed my citizenship, but still we are called dirty people and even my kids are not safe. I don't know how the government will be addressing this. We came here to fill a labour gap. We are professionals, we have all the certificates... I believe this is my country, also. I belong here," she said, urging the government to take steps to ensure the safety of her family.

Escalation of Attacks: Indian Man Assaulted Near Dublin’s Hilton Hotel

In another disturbing escalation of targeted violence, Laxman Das, an Indian national, was brutally attacked by three men near the Hilton Hotel in Dublin 2 early Thursday morning (August 8). Das was en route to his workplace at the Marker Hotel when the assault occurred at 4:40 AM.

The attackers stole between €2,500 to €3,000 in cash, two mobile phones, all his bank cards, and his electric bike. Das sustained severe injuries to his eye, head, and legs and is currently undergoing treatment at the A&E department of St. Vincent's Hospital.

This attack has intensified public concern over the growing number of violent incidents targeting the Indian community in Ireland, prompting urgent calls for increased security and thorough investigation.

Cab Driver Attacked with Bottle, Told “Go Back to Your Own Country”

On Tuesday, August 5, Lakhvir Singh, a cab driver of Indian origin, was assaulted in Ballymun, a suburb of Dublin. Singh was reportedly hit on the head with a bottle in an unprovoked attack, after which the attackers shouted, "go back to your own country."

Singh said he had picked up two men aged around 20 or 21 from the northside area and drove them to Poppintree. The attack appears to have occurred shortly after.

Embassy of India In Ireland Issues Advisory

Amid increasing instances of such attacks, the Embassy of India in Dublin has issued an advisory for Indian citizens in Ireland. It states:

"There has been an increase in the instances of physical attacks reported against Indian citizens in Ireland recently. The Embassy is in touch with the authorities concerned of Ireland in this regard. At the same time, all Indian citizens in Ireland are advised to take reasonable precautions for their personal security and avoid deserted areas, especially in odd hours."