'Disdain for Jesus Christ': Iran's Foreign Minister Araghchi Condemns Netanyahu's 'Genghis Khan' Remark

New Delhi: Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi launched a scathing attack on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over his controversial remarks about Jesus Christ made during a recent press conference.

In a post on X, Araghchi criticised Netanyahu's stance and questioned the contradiction between his political reliance and his comments.

“For a man so reliant on goodwill of Christians in the United States, Netanyahu's open disdain for Jesus Christ (PBUH) is remarkable. His unbridled praise for Gjingis Khan, the worst slaughterer our region has ever seen, also fits with his current status as a wanted war criminal,” he wrote.

Netanyahu’s Remarks Spark Controversy

The criticism came after a video clip of Netanyahu went viral online, in which the Israeli Prime Minister said, "Jesus Christ has no advantage over Genghis Khan.”

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Further, he invoked a historical analogy, referring to historian Will Durant.

“If you are strong enough, ruthless enough, and powerful enough, evil will overcome good.”

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The video drew strong reactions across social media platforms, with several users criticising the remarks.

One user wrote, "This is one of the most disgusting anti-Christian comments I’ve heard from a world leader. Just another example of Netanyahu exposing his anti-Christian beliefs.”

Netanyahu Issues Clarification

Following the backlash, Netanyahu issued a clarification, denying that he had insulted Jesus Christ.

In a post on X, he said, “More fake news about my attitude towards Christians, who are protected and flourish in Israel. Let me be clear: I did not denigrate Jesus Christ at my news conference this evening,” he added.

Further, he added that his remarks were a quote from Will Durant, a devout Christian, who believed that morality alone is not enough to guarantee survival.

‘To the contrary, I cited the great American historian Will Durant. A fervent admirer of Jesus Christ, Durant stated that morality by itself is not enough to ensure survival,’ he wrote.

War Timeline

The conflict began on February 28, when Israel launched what it described as “preventive strikes” against Iranian targets in an operation called “Roar of the Lion”.

The attacks targeted several locations in Tehran, including areas near the offices of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was later confirmed to have been killed in the strikes.

One of the opening attacks reportedly struck a girls’ school in Minab, resulting in dozens of deaths and drawing criticism from the United Nations and human rights groups.

Iran Retaliates With Missiles and Drones

In response, Iran launched multiple waves of missile and drone strikes targeting U.S. military bases and allied nations across the Middle East.

Several Gulf nations, including Bahrain, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and Jordan, reported intercepting incoming projectiles.

Explosions were also reported near the U.S. Navy’s Fifth Fleet headquarters in Bahrain, while other strikes targeted infrastructure across the region.

Regional leaders and international organisations have expressed concern about the widening conflict.

The Arab League described Iran’s war strategy as “reckless”, while several countries reported intercepting Iranian missiles in areas without U.S. military bases.

US Signals Continued Military Push

The United States has indicated no immediate de-escalation, with the Pentagon reportedly seeking $200 billion in additional funding for the war effort.