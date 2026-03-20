'I'm Not Jeffrey Epstein': Florida Man Breaks Silence After the Viral Lookalike Video

New Delhi: Nearly seven years after Jeffrey Epstein was officially declared dead, conspiracy theories surrounding the disgraced financier have resurfaced following a viral video from South Florida.

The clip, originally shared by a Florida resident, showed a man driving a convertible with the top down, wearing a white backward cap and sunglasses, bearing a striking resemblance to Epstein.

Watch Viral Video Here:

Lookalike Responds to Viral Claims

After the video went viral, the man in the video issued a clarification, identifying himself as “Palm Beach Pete ” and explaining the situation.

"Hey everybody, this is Palm Beach Pete. And my video went viral because some dude randomly filmed me while I was driving on I-95, unbeknownst to me. And the next thing I know, I’m a viral sensation,” he said.

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Addressing the rumours directly, he added, “I’m not Jeffrey Epstein. I’m Palm Beach Pete.”

The resemblance, combined with ongoing conspiracy theories about Epstein’s death, fuelled widespread online debate.

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‘Epstein Isn't Dead': Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's Ex-Girlfriend

Earlier, British socialite Lady Victoria Hervey also fuelled the conspiracy theories surrounding Epstein's death by claiming that she no longer believes he died in prison and suggesting that he could still be alive.

Speaking during a live interview on British radio station LBC, Hervey said she was sceptical of the official version of events surrounding Epstein’s death in August 2019. When asked directly whether she believed Epstein was dead, she replied, “I don’t even think Jeffrey Epstein’s dead anymore, to be honest."

Hervey, who is the ex-girlfriend of disgraced Prince Andrew, cited an anonymous post allegedly written by a prison guard shortly before Epstein’s death was made public. The post claimed Epstein had been “switched out” of prison and was transported away in a van.

On being asked where Epstein might be if he were alive, Hervey said, “Israel.”

Epstein's Death In Prison

On August 10, 2019, Epstein was found hanging off the side of his cell's bed. Epstein’s death led to multiple investigations and disciplinary action against prison staff. The official ruling by US authorities concluded that he died by suicide.

Following his death, a note was also found in his cell, reading, "Kept me in a locked shower stall for 1 hr. Noel sent me burnt food. Giant bugs are crawling over my hands. No fun!" Tova Noel was a prison guard.

Recently, the DOJ also released pictures showing Epstein lying unresponsive on a stretcher after committing suicide. The pictures showed Epstein lying unresponsive on a stretcher as emergency medical technicians (EMT) officials performed CPR on him in an attempt to revive him. Several electrode pads were seen attached to his bare chest. He was also hooked up to oxygen and an IV drip.

Close-up shots showed Epstein's face red and bloated in the immediate aftermath of his suicide. The images also showed the deep cut Epstein suffered on his neck after hanging himself.

The DOJ also released a picture of the makeshift noose that Epstein apparently made out of prison bedsheets/clothes.

Autopsy Report