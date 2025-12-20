Disgraced Ex-Prince Andrew Pictured Lying On Laps Of 5 Mystery Women As Ghislaine Maxwell Watched On | Epstein Files

Washington: Disgraced former UK Prince Andrew, who has long been in controversy for being involved in the sex scandal orchestrated by American financier Jeffrey Epstein, has once again come under the spotlight as the US Department of Justice (DOJ) released an unseen picture of the Royal Family member on Friday.

The new picture showed the former Prince lying across the laps of five mystery women, whose faces have been blurred by the DOJ. The black-and-white picture, included in a court-mandated disclosure by the US Department of Justice, also features British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s longtime associate who is currently serving a prison sentence for sex trafficking. Ghislaine Maxwell allegedly lured and groomed young women for paedophile Epstein and his high-profile clients.

The photograph appears to have been taken at a social gathering. While the photograph does not exclusively allege any criminal activity, it has renewed scrutiny of Prince Andrew’s past association with Epstein and Maxwell.

Ex-Prince Andrew pictured lying across laps of 5 women in Epstein files | Image: DOJ

Virginia Giuffre & Andrew

One of the prominent accusers of Epstein, Virginia Giuffre, had sued Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor in 2021 for rape and sexual abuse. The lawsuit alleged that she had been forced to sleep with Andrew multiple times when she was just 17 years old. Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was in his 40s during the time when the alleged abuse took place.

Young picture of Virginia Giuffre | Image: Instagram

Andrew, who has always denied any wrongdoing, reached a financial settlement with Giuffre in 2022. Andrew had once claimed that he never met Virginia Giuffre.

A picture, which was released in the public domain earlier, showed Giuffre and Andrew at Maxwell's London house, the building where Giuffre claimed that she was forced to have sex with the royal family member. The picture showed Andrew standing with his arms around a 17-year-old Virginia Giuffre. Maxwell also featured in the picture.

Andrew pictured with Virginia Giuffre and Ghislaine Maxwell

In November 2025, Andrew was stripped of his ‘His Royal Highness’ and ‘Prince’ titles amidst the allegations.

Famous Personalities in Epstein Files

Several famous personalities, including US President Donald Trump, former US President Bill Clinton, pop star Michael Jackson, comedian Chris Tucker, professor Noam Chomsky and filmmaker Woody Allen, also featured in the documents released by the US Department of Justice. Pictures of Microsoft Co-founder Bill Gates and Trump's former adviser Steve Bannon were also found in the pictures earlier released by the DOJ.