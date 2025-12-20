'Knew Nothing': Bill Clinton Breaks Silence Over Steamy Jacuzzi Pics In Epstein Files

Washington D.C.: Former US President Bill Clinton’s office on Friday accused the Trump administration of trying to make him a “scapegoat” after the Department of Justice (DOJ) released a new batch of Jeffrey Epstein-related files, including steamy photographs of Clinton.

The latest DOJ disclosure, part of a court-mandated release, contains thousands of documents and images from the Epstein investigation. While the files include multiple photos of Clinton from social settings, no new allegations or criminal charges against him have been made.

'White House Shielding Itself'

Responding to the release, Bill Clinton's Chief of Staff Angel Ureña accused the Donald Trump-led government of "shielding" themselves. His public statement read, “The White House hasn't been hiding these files for months only to dump them late on a Friday to protect Bill Clinton. This is about shielding themselves from what comes next, or from what they'll try and hide forever.”

He further said, “So they can release as many grainy 20-plus-year-old photos as they want, but this isn't about Bill Clinton. Never has, never will be. Even Susie Wiles said Donald Trump was wrong about Bill Clinton.”

Advertisement

‘Clinton Knew Nothing’

Referring to the personalities who featured in the Epstein files, Angel Ureña said, "There are two types of people here. The first group knew nothing and cut Epstein off before his crimes came to light. The second group continued relationships with him after. We're in the first. No amount of stalling by people in the second group will change that."

He added, “Everyone, especially MAGA, expects answers, not scapegoats.”

Advertisement

Pics of Clinton In Epstein Files

Several never-before-seen pictures of Bill Clinton featured in the newly-released information from Epstein files. One of the pictures showed a half-naked former President chilling in a jacuzzi with a mystery woman, whose face was redacted.

Another picture showed that Ghislaine Maxwell was also in the jacuzzi with Clinton and the mystery woman. British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell allegedly lured and groomed young women for paedophile Jeffrey Epstein and his high-profile clients.

Clinton was seen posing with several mystery women in the newly-released pictures.

One of the pictures showed the former president grinning widely with a woman sitting close to him, with her arms around his shoulder.

Several famous personalities, including pop star Michael Jackson, comedian Chris Tucker, professor Noam Chomsky, ex-Prince Andrew and filmmaker Woody Allen, featured in the documents released by the US Department of Justice.