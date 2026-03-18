'Disrespectful To 1.4 Billion Indians': US Under Fire for Using Taj Mahal Ad Offering Free Flights, $2,600 'Exit Bonus' For Self-Deportees

New Delhi: The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has rolled out a controversial campaign encouraging undocumented migrants, including those from India, free flights back to their home countries along with a financial incentive of USD 2,600 for voluntarily leaving the United States.

As part of the outreach, DHS shared promotional posters on social media featuring landmarks like the Taj Mahal, signalling a targeted message toward specific migrant communities.

The campaign also included stylised imagery from countries such as Colombia and China, which similarly account for significant numbers of undocumented migrants in the US.

What the post read

In a post on X, the department said individuals who choose to leave through the CBP Home platform will be eligible for a free return flight and the USD 2,600 exit payment.

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The post read: “You can go home with a fresh start! Receive a FREE flight home and a $2,600 exit bonus when you use CBP Home to self-deport.”

The post featured stylised posters of the Taj Mahal to advertise free flights to India for undocumented immigrants.

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What use of Taj Mahal means?

The irony is stark as while the US government uses the Taj Mahal, a global symbol of love, to brand its self-deportation campaign, the political climate remains increasingly hostile toward the very community the monument represents.

This contrast is further sharpened by a documented rise in hate incidents targeting not only undocumented individuals but also legal Indian residents, including H-1B professionals and Green Card holders, who find themselves caught in the crosshairs of an intensifying anti-migrant rhetoric.

‘Project Homecoming’ campaign

The initiative, known as “Project Homecoming,” was introduced following the start of Donald Trump’s second presidential term. It encourages migrants to use the Customs and Border Protection (CBP) mobile application to register for voluntary departure, enabling them to arrange their return without facing detention or enforcement action.

According to DHS, self-deportation significantly reduces costs, from over USD 18,000 per enforced removal to about USD 5,100, while allowing migrants to leave on their own terms, settle personal matters, and avoid legal consequences tied to forced deportation.

The programme initially offered USD 1,000 as an exit bonus, briefly increased it during the holiday season, and has now standardized the payout at USD 2,600, in a move to fly iilegal immigrants.

Campaign faces netizes wrath

The campaign did not go too well with the netizens where One user wrote, “Can US citizens get $2,600 instead?”

Taking a dig at US, another user criticised the usage of Taj Mahal's. His post read, “The Taj Mahal is India's crown jewel, a symbol that the entire world associates with beauty, culture and heritage. Nations proudly use such iconic monuments to promote tourism and civilizational pride. But the US Department of Homeland Security has chosen to use our beloved Taj Mahal in a self-deportation campaign poster, directly linking India's greatest heritage symbol with illegal immigration. This is not just insensitive, it is deeply disrespectful to 1.4 billion Indians."

In a sarcastic jab at the administration’s own immigration history, another user bashed US stating, “Only if Melania goes first”.

Others pointed out perceived hypocrisies, with one user noting, “No-funding to operate your own website but can fund $2,600 exit bonuses per person. LOL.”

The sentiment of "Americans last" was also a common theme; one user sarcastically observed, "Once again you treat illegals better than citizens."

Meanwhile, others focused on the potential end of perceived systemic abuse, with a commenter asking, "You mean my tax dollars won’t be going to Somalian fraudsters anymore?"

Together, these comments highlight a deep-seated public skepticism regarding how federal funds are being prioritized.

US on illegal migrants

In 2026, the US stance on illegal migration has shifted into a high-intensity "Phase Two" of enforcement under the second Trump administration.

President Donald Trump promoted his immigration and border security record during his State of the Union address, highlighting how the number of migrants arriving at the southern border plummeted since he returned to office in January 2025.